Mazaya Developments has launched the two projects in the New Capital's Downtown, in a wonderful Ramadan Suhoor party at Al-Qubba Palace.



Mohamed Allam, president and founder of Mazaya Developments, expressed his feeling of pride over the results and numbers achieved by the company. He announced, during the press conference held on the sidelines of the Suhoor, about the launch of the two projects.



He also spoke about the investment return that was achieved for the client of the first project, The Rook project, the company's first project in The Administrative Capital, and announced the investment of an amount exceeding 4 billion during the current year in the capital through a package of projects that the company intends to put forward during the coming period.



For his part, Mohamed Mostafa, Chairman Mazaya Developments, stated that the company’s decision to offer two projects in the capital at the present time is a decision that has been planned for more than a year.



He added that the two projects are strategically located in the Administrative Capital, within the framework of the company's vision to achieve a major boom in the Administrative Capital after the success of the company's first projects, as the company invests in these two projects an amount of approximately 2 billion pounds.



He also stressed the company's keenness to choose the location of its projects to achieve the best investment opportunity for the company's client.

-Ends-