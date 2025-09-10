As part of its role to support real estate marketing companies, Mazaya Developments launched its pioneering Golden Partners initiative. This initiative aims to strengthen strategic partnerships with real estate marketing companies, in recognition of their vital role in the company's successes over the past years.

Mohamed Hamdy, Head of Sales at Mazaya, emphasized that the Golden Partners initiative builds on Mazaya's strength and experience in the Saudi market, where the company has successfully established a foothold through its regional branch in Saudi Arabia. This opens the door for real estate marketing companies working with it to take advantage of new sales opportunities in a promising market. This comes as part of the company's support for its partners, facilitating sales processes, and achieving shared successes with them.

He added that the initiative is not limited to providing additional offers and commissions, but also includes travel support for sales personnel from real estate marketing companies to Mazaya's branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including housing, a workplace, airline tickets, and visas in exchange for a specific percentage of sales.

He explained that the company is handling all arrangements and procedures that allow partners to focus solely on achieving the highest sales rates directly.

Hamdi indicated that the initiative will also see cooperation in producing promotional materials to help spread and promote within the Saudi market, facilitating sales and enhancing the chances of success for Mazaya's partners. A special meeting will also be held with the companies selected for the trip to fully coordinate travel and work arrangements within the Kingdom.

Hamdy explained that the conditions for joining the initiative include preparing a video about the initiative before traveling, as well as another from Riyadh, in addition to achieving sales of no less than 15 million Egyptian pounds for those wishing to continue within the program.

He emphasized that Mazaya believes that any success is based on true partnerships with real estate marketing companies, and therefore we always strive to open new horizons for them and support their career paths.

He added that the Golden Partners initiative is just another step towards achieving greater joint accomplishments in a promising market like Saudi Arabia. Hamdy invited all their real estate marketing partners to attend the initiative's special meeting, which the company is organizing next Tuesday, November 9, to learn about the initiative's details and participation mechanisms.