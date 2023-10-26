Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: “Mazars” in the UAE, the leading company in auditing, taxation, and consulting, organized a special event yesterday in Abu Dhabi, marking its 25th anniversary of establishment in the UAE. During the event, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with “BHM Capital”, one of the top leading financial institutions in the capital markets of the UAE. The agreement aims at collaborating on financial and consulting services for mutual benefits, intending to leverage the expanding prospects in the national and regional financial markets.

Attendees at the anniversary event, included HE Badr Al-Olama, Director General, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mohammed Abuhijleh, CEO and Managing Partner of Mazars – UAE and Oman, Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital, and a number of Mazars board members, and strategic partners.

Mohammed Abuhijleh said: “As we celebrate our silver jubilee in the UAE, there is no better way to mark this milestone than by joining hands with another prominent regional player, like BHM Capital, which has had a successful track record in integrated financial services since its establishment in 2006, which will contribute to enhancing the brand identity of “Mazars”. The company is currently present in over 95 countries worldwide, with a growing network of professionals comprising more than 47,000 experts”.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of "BHM Capital”, emphasized the significance of this partnership in expanding and developing cooperation between two leading companies in their fields. He highlighted the importance of accessing new markets and strengthening their partnership to offer more innovative, pioneering, transparent, and flexible services. Simultaneously, it allows "BHM Capital" to diversify its investments through value added ventures, fostering robust economic growth within the UAE.

Al Sa’di congratulated "Mazars" on its silver jubilee in the UAE, acknowledging the company’s contribution to the success and prosperity of the UAE since its establishment in 1971. He praised the stimulating business environment and facilities provided by the UAE, making it a prime destination for leading regional and international companies. He added that "BHM Capital" looks forward to leveraging this partnership to continue its progress and enhance its footprint in the UAE and the region.

Mazars is a global audit, tax, and advisory giant which started its regional operations in Abu Dhabi, in 1998. Since then, Mazars UAE has a proven record of serving a wide range of public and private sector clients and local entities.

-Ends-

About Mazars:

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae.