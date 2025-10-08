DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Mayo Clinic is marking the five-year anniversary of its office in Dubai, opened to assist patients and their families, Mayo Clinic Laboratories clients, healthcare payers, referring physicians, and others interested in connecting with Mayo.

The office recently moved to a new location in Dubai Healthcare City.

For patients who may have a serious or complex disease, the office staff, fluent in Arabic and English, helps make appointments at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; and Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London.

"We are pleased to commemorate the five-year anniversary of Mayo Clinic's office in Dubai, which is one of many important ways that we engage with people in the Emirates and surrounding countries," says Dr. Eric Moore, head and neck surgical oncologist and medical director, Mayo Clinic International. "Mayo Clinic serves as a trusted navigation point for the region's most challenging medical cases, providing cutting-edge expertise that complements local care. We strive to make communication as seamless as possible as part of our longstanding commitment to patients, healthcare providers and others seeking to collaborate with Mayo Clinic."

Patients and their families seeking Mayo Clinic appointments can reach out to the Dubai office for assistance with travel, lodging, billing and insurance arrangements; general orientation to Mayo Clinic; facilitation of Mayo review of medical records; and coordinating future appointments. These services are provided at no cost to patients. The office does not provide medical care.

The office staff may be reached by email at dubaioffice@mayo.edu or by phone at +971-55-526-8899. The office is located at Office 401, Al Jalila Foundation, Dubai Healthcare City.

Mayo Clinic has patient information offices throughout the world, including in India, Indonesia, Canada, China and several countries in Latin America.

Mayo Clinic accepts appointment requests directly from patients and patient referrals from physicians. Interpreters are available at no cost to assist with communication between healthcare providers and patients whose primary language is not English.

Mayo Clinic is ranked the best hospital in the world by Newsweek and is top ranked in more specialties than any other hospital in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. In 2024, Mayo cared for patients from every U.S. state and 135 countries.

The Dubai office also provides support for current and prospective Mayo Clinic Laboratories customers, healthcare providers and payers, and others reaching out to Mayo Clinic, including organizations interested in learning more about the Mayo Clinic Platform, Mayo Clinic Care Network membership and Mayo Clinic Global Consulting services.

"The Dubai office reflects our mission to put the needs of the patient first by providing timely access to Mayo Clinic Laboratories' expertise and resources in the region. It enables us to support clients in real time while serving as a trusted partner to healthcare organizations internationally," says Dr. William Morice II, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.