Dubai, UAE: E-City (part of Albatha Retail & Home Products) is being acquired by Maxus Coral, an UAE based omnichannel distributor and retailer of technology with over 25 years of experience serving dynamic partners across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

E-City is a multi-brand, multi-product, multi-service electronics retail concept, that sells more than 100 leading brands of consumer electronics, computers, telecommunication & home appliances.

“We’re thrilled to welcome E-City into the Maxus Coral family. This acquisition marks a significant step in expanding our retail footprint, and we’re excited to bring our industry expertise and innovation to enhance the customer experience and drive sustainable progress”, said Sunil Chopra, Founder and Managing Director at Maxus Coral.

Al Batha Group and Maxus Coral are working closely to ensure a smooth transition with minimal disruption to operations.