Muscat, Oman – Mawarid Mining, the mining arm of Mohammed Al Barwani Group, has announced the successful export of its first shipment of copper concentrates from the Port of Sohar. The shipment was mined from the Al Ghuzayn underground copper project in Al Khaboura, from which Mawarid Mining is expecting to extract over 1 million tons of ore per year to be concentrated locally, producing around 20,000 tons of copper concentrate per year to be exported.

As Oman’s only underground copper mining project, Al Ghuzayn represents a pivotal moment in the country’s mining sector, setting the stage for a new era of underground mining. Mawarid Mining Mining, in cooperation with its contractor Gulf Rock Engineering, commenced development of the Al Ghuzayn project in early 2023, further cementing its role as a leader in Oman’s mining industry.

His Excellency Engineer Salim Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, along with a number of officials from the ministry and in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Ali Al Barwani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mohammed Al Barwani Group, and several members of the project’s executive management, visited Al Ghuzayn Copper Mine in Al Khaboura. The visit aimed to review the progress of the project. His Excellency praised the team's efforts and the strategic role of the Al Ghazein Mine in supporting the Sultanate’s economic diversification efforts.

The copper ore extracted from Al Ghuzayn is processed at Mawarid Mining’s Lasail Copper Concentrator. Refurbished by Mawarid Mining’s expert team in collaboration with internationally renowned metallurgical specialists, the facility is now capable of processing over 130 tonnes per hour of ore, ensuring the production of commercially viable copper concentrates. The refurbishment guarantees the continuation of operations at the concentrator for at least 25 more years. Mawarid Mining has also begun utilizing the concentrator to serve other local mines, demonstrating its commitment to developing the local mining industry.

This achievement is part of Oman Vision 2040’s, aligning with the nation’s economic diversification strategy.

Tariq Al-Barwani, Managing Director of Mawarid Mining, said: "We are proud to have completed our first global copper shipment, a success made possible through the dedication of our team, contractors, and the support of our stakeholders, including the Omani government. This milestone reflects the MB Group’s continued contribution to Oman’s national economy and its diverse industries."

With over 6.4 million tonnes of copper ore reserves at a depth starting from 75 meters and reaching around 250 meters underground, Al Ghuzayn project is expected to have a mine life of seven years. The project employs advanced underground mining techniques that significantly reduce environmental footprint by minimizing noise and dust emissions.

Haitham Al-Bahrani, Chief Corporate Officer at Mawarid Mining, said: "Mawarid Mining leverages state-of-the-art mining and processing technologies to transform copper ore into high-quality copper concentrates. In addition, as a proud local partner, we are committed to maximizing In-Country Value (ICV) and strengthening Oman’s presence in the global copper market."

Chris Jordinson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, underscored the importance of copper for global sustainability by saying: “Copper is essential to the world’s green energy transition, playing a critical role in industries such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and advanced technology sectors. The development of Al Ghuzayn is a transformative step not just for Oman but for the broader Middle Eastern mining landscape."

Al Ghuzayn is considered the latest in a list of projects developed by Mawarid locally and internationally, including ongoing projects in Namibia, Rawanda, and Papua New Guinea. Mawarid also has successfully completed four mining projects in Oman, from which it has processed over 6 million tons of ore.