Rashid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Mawarid Finance, and Allan Villegas, CEO of Liabify, at the signing ceremony during the Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Liabify, a fintech innovator proudly part of Dubai Founders HQ, dedicated to delivering inclusive and flexible digital financial solutions, and Mawarid Finance, a leading Sharia compliant UAE-based financial institution, have partnered to launch LiaPay, a prepaid Platinum Mastercard that reaches the market within a trusted and regulated financial framework. The card is designed to offer middle-income workers in the UAE smarter and more flexible ways to manage their finances.

At the core of LiaPay will be Earned Wage Access (EWA), which will allow employees to access their earned salary directly through the app, giving them greater control over cash flow and reducing reliance on short-term credit.

But LiaPay, will go far beyond salary advances, positioning itself as a comprehensive, AI powered financial ecosystem. Users will benefit from instant digital account creation to a growing range of integrated services including remittances, instant payments, and other everyday financial tools. The platform is designed not only to facilitate transactions, but also to help users optimize their money and work towards long-term financial wellness.

The initiative aligns closely with broader national goals around financial inclusion and responsible money management, supporting workers with tools that promote stability, transparency, and control over their finances. LiaPay is specifically tailored to the realities of everyday life in the UAE, offering simple, accessible solutions within a secure framework.

“Our collaboration with Liabify is a testament to our commitment to delivering accessible and innovative financial solutions, empowering customers to manage their finances with confidence, flexibility, and security.”

Rashid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Mawarid Finance

"At Liabify, we are meticulously crafting and delivering innovative digital experiences that prioritize financial wellness, providing users with an intuitively seamless and highly secure way to manage their finances."

Allan Villegas, CEO of Liabify

The strategic alliance of both companies represents a milestone in financial inclusion and innovation in the UAE. Mawarid Finance, a Sharia-compliant financial services provider, ensures regulatory compliance and ethical standards, while combining Liabify’s digital innovation and technological expertise with local market insight to deliver responsive, tailored financial solutions for UAE workers.