Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) is announcing a partnership with UAE-based dnata Travel to unveil new experiences and tailor-made offers to Mauritius for UAE holiday makers in 2022, with travel to the island nation in demand across the emirates.

Experts at dnata Travel – the UAE’s longest-standing travel provider are revealing that travel bookings to the Indian Ocean island have doubled in 2022 so far, in comparison to booking figures in Q4 2021, when Mauritius fully-reopened for tourism post the pandemic, following a partial re-opening in the summer.

As demand for travel continues to increase, representatives from the official tourism authority of the Republic of Mauritius are identifying the UAE as an important growth market for tourism, and revealing plans to attract even more travellers from the emirates this year.

Arvind Bundhun, Director at Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, commented: “We have always seen strong demand for travel to Mauritius from the UAE and it remains one of the most important source markets for us globally, while our countries share strong cultural ties. In 2022, we are partnering with dnata Travel to bring our experiences closer to UAE travellers than ever before, as we work to create tailor-made itineraries focused on families, romance, and those seeking grand, All-Inclusive offerings.”

Representatives from the MTPA detail the top considerations for travellers booking holidays to Mauritius in 2022 so far, from the UAE and across the world, to be a want for new and immersive experiences, a balance of relaxation and outdoor activities, and sustainable travel options, all-important elements of the country’s tourism offering.

Emily Jenkins, General Manager of dnata Travel Leisure, added: “Traveller demand from the UAE to Mauritius continues to increase, and the country has quickly climbed back in to our top ten most sought-after international destinations in terms of search and bookings since its full reopening, with bookings approaching close to pre-pandemic levels in 2022. Our travellers are keen to get back to nature and Mauritius offers all of the beauty that the Indian Ocean islands are known for, alongside some of the world’s most unique natural landscapes. From the dramatic peak of Le Morne, to the seven-coloured earth of Chamarel, our travel experts are ready to take travellers from the UAE on a tour of the most unique and unforgettable hotspots across the country.”

Working in partnership with the MTPA, the dnata Travel team has sourced top holiday offers with up to 50% savings on hotel stays for UAE travellers across a range of ‘Family Breaks’, ‘Romantic Escapes’ and ‘All-Inclusive Offers’, tailor-made to the market, now available for bookings.

Arvind Bundhun concluded: “Mauritius is synonymous with azure waters and pristine beaches, whilst we have an amazing variety of outdoor tourism options yet ‘to be discovered’ – and we want to take you there. Booking with dnata Travel, all aspects of your holiday will be covered for peace of mind when you travel, whilst with our robust vaccination strategy and high standards all-round, guests can enjoy Mauritius with confidence that their trips will be enjoyable, safe, and secure.”

For more information on dnata Travel’s Mauritius holiday packages working with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, please access dnataTravel.com call 800 DNATA (36282), or visit the dnata Travel experts in-store at its retail outlets across the UAE.