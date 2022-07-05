Dubai, UAE – The Republic of Mauritius has announced a further easing of Covid restrictions in response to its successful vaccination campaign and resultant low infection rate. From Friday July 1st, the requirement for facemasks will be relaxed. However, it will be mandatory to wear facemasks in public areas such as hospitals, port, airport and public transport. Moreover, upon arrival tests for vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers have been waived.

Mauritius reopened its borders on October 1, 2021, and over 500,000 tourists have subsequently flocked to the paradise island. The nation’s double vaccination rate now stands at over 90 percent, and around two thirds of all over 18 have also received their booster shots.

Mauritius is seeing huge demand from discerning international travellers who are choosing the sun-kissed jewel of the Indian Ocean for its stunning scenery, safety and security.

Responding to the latest easing of Covid measures, Arvind Bundhun, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said: we are extremely pleased to note that we have reached a milestone of over half a million visitors since October 01. I am confident that our post-pandemic recovery is well underway, and with the easing of sanitary measures bookings for the second half of 2022 will be stimulated.”

