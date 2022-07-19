Dubai, UAE - Dubai-based boutique brand and corporate communications agency Matrix PR added another feather to its cap after bagging two podium positions in two of the industry's leading recognition initiatives - PRCA and MEPRA awards - further cementing its position as the PR partner of choice for the region.

Matrix PR ended its awards sweep at the PRCA Platinum Awards emerging as the overall winner in the Broadcast Category for its Rising Above the Noise campaign for Century Financial. The Matrix team executed a data-driven financial communications strategy, which gained a lot of traction in terms of impressions and engagement over the campaign period. The PRCA Platinum Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the very highest standards in global public relations.

Excellence in Arabic Communications

The agency, which was founded by public relations guru and co-founder of MEPRA, Jack Pearce in 1999 to offer strategic PR solutions, completed its award haul at the inaugural MEPRA Arabic Communications Awards held in Abu Dhabi recently after it scooped silver for Best use of Influencers for the Himalaya campaign and bronze for the Best Campaign in the Middle East for the Acronis PR campaign and for the Best in-house Team, respectively.

The 2022 Arabic Communications MEPRA Awards were created by the Middle East PR Association, the region’s leading industry body for communication professionals to celebrate excellence in Arabic-led campaigns and shine the much-needed spotlight on the brightest Arabic communications professionals in the region.

“It is a great honor to be feted internationally as one of the public relations agencies in the region that’s making meaningful strides in public relations and for our unquestionable commitment and contribution to Arabic communications. These recognitions will go a long way in encouraging our in-house PR teams to continue creating and executing impactful communications campaigns that impact the lies of society as a whole. These four accolades are a true testament to our mission - Adding Value to Your Business. The entire Matrix team celebrates these momentous achievements together with our clients and partners,” said Hilmarie Huchison, chief executive officer, Matrix Public Relations.

About Matrix PR:

Matrix Public Relations, founded in 1999, is a multi-award-winning Dubai-based boutique PR consultancy with well-established regional and international partners. They specialize in corporate reputation management, both online and via traditional media channels, crisis communications, and have built a solid portfolio of clients in the technology and blockchain industry.

As a reliable communications partner Matrix Public Relations marries international PR expertise with perceptive local knowledge to plan and implement strategic communication initiatives that make a difference for all their clients. Matrix PR is also the regional representative of the MTI Network, the global crisis management network and the Plexus Group, a global alliance of best of breed boutique PR agencies. With its unique communication solutions and strong media relations, Matrix PR helps its clients across all industries to be more successful.

Matrix PR was founded by Jack Pearce, co-founder and former chairman of the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) and one of the foremost experts in PR and Crisis Management in the region. Matrix PR is an active member of industry associations MEPRA and Public Relations Consultants Association Middle East and Africa (PRCA MENA). The agency manages their own podcast called The Matrix Green Pill where they feature the fascinating journeys of real people – those impacting the lives of others, for good, including entrepreneurs and innovators who are influencing and shaping the future of our region.

https://www.matrixdubai.com/public-relations/

Email: press@matrixdubai.com