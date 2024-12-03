Riyadh:

MATARAT Holding, in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) is pleased to announce the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) for the new Taif International Airport project. This invitation is open to interested private sector entities in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model under a Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) contract for a period of 30 years inclusive of the construction period.

This Project is in line with Vision 2030’s goals, which aims to enhance the growth of the aviation sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Aviation Strategy, the Kingdom seeks to strengthen its position among the leading nations as a global logistics hub connecting three continents. The new Taif International Airport will be located 21 km southeast of the existing Taif Airport, with a capacity to accommodate 2.5 million passengers by 2030.

The Project scope includes (BTO) model of the new airport. The proposed design features a runway with a full-length-parallel taxiway, that connects to a single commercial apron. The new Taif International Airport will include a well-equipped commercial passenger terminal building aligned with the airport’s projected capacity and demand, along with facility buildings, utility networks, car parks, and access roads that enable the standard operation of the airport. The project includes additional expansions to meet future subsystem requirements.

The new Taif International Airport is expected to meet the projected increase in demand by 2055. It is also expected to meet the needs of Umrah pilgrims as a viable alternative within the region’s multi-airport system. This system includes King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah, and Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz Airport in Yanbu. The new Taif International Airport will contribute to the economic development of Taif city and its surrounding areas, in line with the National Aviation Strategy, as a highly efficient airport offering a top-quality passenger experience.

MATARAT Holding and NCP invite interested investors to review the EOI document containing project information by visiting the NCP's website (www.ncp.gov.sa). The deadline for submission of EOIs is January 10 2025, at 3:00 p.m. KSA time.