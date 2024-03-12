Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing commitment to operational health and safety standards across its operations, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management (MATAR) successfully conducted its annual MATAR Safety Campaign at Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Operating under the theme 'Safety Commitment, A Legacy We Build Every Day', the MATAR Safety Campaign was designed to stimulate continuous enhancement in operational health and safety (OHS) management. The campaign aimed to further promote a safety-first culture across the award-winning airport, encouraging employee participation in all safety initiatives, strengthening the reporting of safety concerns, and cultivating strong relationships between the airport its stakeholders, and workforce.

The campaign offered comprehensive workshops and lectures on various safety topics, including Electrical Safety, Voluntary Hazard Report (VHR), Fire Prevention and Fighting, Working at Height, Safe & Sustainable Landscape Maintenance, Machinery Safety, Work platform Safety, Chemical Safety, and Minor Injuries at Workplace, among other safety-related discussions. More than a thousand employees from MATAR, including contract partners and airport operators attended the event, demonstrating the collective commitment to advancing safety standards.

The success of the MATAR safety campaign marks a significant milestone in Hamad International Airport’s ongoing journey towards exceptional operational safety and health management. As an annual event involving all MATAR contract partners and suppliers, it sets the stage for future safety initiatives – ensuring that the airport remains a safe, efficient, and responsible gateway for all travellers worldwide.

Since commencing its operations in 2014, Hamad International Airport has established innovative health and safety initiatives that mitigate risks and improve operational performances. With a zero accident and zero harm culture and obtaining the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management System Certification from BSI, the airport has adopted a robust system to ensure a work culture that supports employees and partners, showcases leadership commitment and enhances passenger journeys throughout the airport.

