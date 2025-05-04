Partnership will support Bahraini Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on financial and digital readiness

New York and Manama -- The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and the Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) today announced a strategic partnership to explore the launch of the first Mastercard Strive program in the Middle East, aimed at advancing financial and digital readiness for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Bahrain.

This landmark collaboration seeks to empower Bahraini SMEs and entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to scale up, digitize, and drive inclusive economic growth. The initiative will explore a scalable model of collaboration between Bahrain and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a regional leader in SME development.

The Mastercard Strive program—already active in several countries—has helped over 12 million small businesses worldwide since 2020 by facilitating access to capital, digital tools, and knowledge networks. If adopted in Bahrain, the program would mark its first implementation in the Middle East, further expanding its global footprint and regional impact.

His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain, underscored the importance of this initiative during his keynote address at the 2025 Global Inclusive Growth Summit (GIGS), stating: “The Kingdom of Bahrain has always prioritized fostering a supportive environment that enables SMEs to succeed and grow as they continue to play a pivotal role in the economy. This partnership with Mastercard will pave the way for SMEs in Bahrain to utilize financial and digital tools to enhance their operations and improve their productivity”

This collaboration aligns with Tamkeen's 2025 strategic priorities, which focus on strengthening the competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, accelerating enterprise digitization and sustainability, and enhancing the labour market ecosystem.

According to the Bahrain 2023 Economic Report, SMEs account for 93% of all enterprises in the Kingdom. Of these, 79% are Bahraini-owned, 40% are owned by women, and 25% are led by young people. SMEs also contributed to 10% of Bahrain’s total exports and employed more than 44,000 Bahrainis in 2023.

By combining Mastercard’s global expertise in inclusive growth with Tamkeen’s local leadership in economic development, this partnership aims to create a robust and resilient ecosystem that enables Bahraini SMEs to thrive in the digital economy and contribute to long-term national prosperity.

“We have always known that small businesses are the engine of the global economy, and help create opportunity and growth for communities,” said Shamina Singh, the founder and president of Mastercard's Center for Inclusive Growth. “Through Mastercard Strive, the Center is excited to partner with the Kingdom of Bahrain and Tamkeen to help Bahrainis thrive in the private sector while building their skills in financial and digital readiness.”

About the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages the company’s core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise, and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs, and empower a community of thinkers, leaders, and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth. For more information and to receive its latest insights, follow the Center on LinkedIn, Instagram and subscribe to its newsletter.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

Established in 2006, Tamkeen supports Bahrain’s private sector by empowering local talent and enabling enterprises to grow and thrive. Its program focuses on employment, skills development, and enterprise support to position Bahrainis as the first choice in the labor market. For more information, visit www.tamkeen.bh or follow @TamkeenBahrain on social media.

