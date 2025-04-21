Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – For the first time, Mastercard’s global partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team took center stage at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. The new partnership marks the coming together of two preeminent brands known for their focus on innovation and setting the standard in offering incredible experiences for the fans.

As an Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, Mastercard is seamlessly integrating its brand into the at-track experience, transforming the McLaren Lounge at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit into the McLaren Priceless Lounge. This marks a significant step in connecting Mastercard’s global partnerships with fans in the Kingdom—celebrating Saudi Arabia’s growing presence on the world motorsport stage.

“Across the world, fans of all ages and backgrounds have developed an affinity for motorsport, not just for the high-speed energy, but for the rich culture and sense of community that surround it,” said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard. “At Mastercard, we take great pride in connecting people to their passions and our partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team helps us do just that. We're thrilled to bring more racing fans across Saudi Arabia closer to the action.”

For the duration of the partnership, Mastercard will offer cardholders exclusive access via priceless.com, blending the excitement of racing with other passion points like music, entertainment and culinary to deliver deeper, more immersive experiences.

About Mastercard www.mastercard.com

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 185 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and Nolan Siegel, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström, and Formula 1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the Formula 1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.