Dubai, UAE: Mastercard today launched Mastercard Access Pass, a new program that empowers issuers and partners to deliver tailored experiences and exclusive perks to deepen consumer connections. Debuting with the McLaren Formula 1 Team and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) in the UAE, Access Pass will enable FAB cardholders to unlock unique perks and card art – all with their existing Mastercard.

Exclusive Perks & Unique Access – Instantly

Mastercard Access Pass overlays digital designs and special benefits onto existing debit, credit, or prepaid cards with the click of a button, allowing users to keep their current cards and benefits while adding a new layer of perks. With just a few taps, cardholders can add unique card art to their digital wallet within minutes and instantly access special benefits. As Access Pass rolls out globally, additional partners and benefits will be added, bringing more opportunities for brands to deepen their relationship with consumers by tapping into their passions.

The platform is launching for consumers first with the McLaren Racing Mastercard Pass, offering FAB cardholders access to limited-edition card art, a McLaren Plus membership, and events, experiences and merchandise. Insider content – created only for Pass holders – takes fans behind the scenes and closer to the team. The introduction of McLaren Racing Mastercard Pass follows the recent announcement that Mastercard will become an Official Naming Partner for the team from 2026 onwards.

A Platform for Partners to Drive Engagement

Access Pass empowers issuers and brands to foster engagement and drive top of wallet preference, without issuing a new card. For issuers and partners, Access Pass transforms transactions into ongoing, personalized connections tailored to consumers’ passions.

Consumer insights show an increased demand for personalized, passion-driven experiences, especially among younger generations:

Nearly half of Gen Z consumers prefer using innovative methods of payment, and their appetite is largely digital (Mastercard New Payments Index, 2024). 81% believe that greater personalization would deepen their relationship with their issuing bank (EY, 2022).

More than a third of Gen Alpha state that exclusive content is a top reason for staying active in fan communities (Youth Blueprint, 2025), and 75% of all consumers are more likely to purchase from brands that deliver personalized content (Deloitte, 2024).

70% of consumers are interested in a payment card that would reward spending on passions, and 67% wish financial service brands did more to support their passions. (Mastercard research, 2023).

Unlocking Personalized Engagement

“Sports unite us like nothing else – you might change your car or your home, but your team is forever,” said Jorn Lambert, Chief Product Officer at Mastercard. “With Mastercard Access Pass, we’ve created a seamless digital gateway to the passions that matter most to our cardholders. Together with incredible partners like the McLaren Formula 1 Team and FAB, we’re delivering exclusive experiences – starting in the UAE and expanding globally.”

Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing commented: “Alongside Mastercard, we’re passionate about bringing people even closer to the McLaren team. Through this exciting activation, we’re offering unique access to the McLaren universe and creating new opportunities for fans in the UAE to strengthen their connection with us and our partnership with Mastercard.”

What’s Next

McLaren Racing Mastercard Pass is available to eligible FAB cardholders in the UAE today. Consumers can sign up via the FAB mobile app, gain instant access to benefits, and enter for a chance to win a trip to the McLaren Technology Centre. Additional designs and benefits will launch early next year.

