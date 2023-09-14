Middle East – Massar Solutions, a pioneer in mobility solutions in the Middle East for over 25 years, is thrilled to introduce 'Smart Lease,' a game-changing consumer product that redefines personal mobility and simplifies the vehicle leasing experience. This innovative offering has replaced Massar's legacy product, PayPerKay. Smart Lease intends to reflect the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers in the region.

'Smart Lease' leverages state-of-the-art technology to provide customers with an alternative to traditional car ownership. With an easy-to-use interface, customers can purchase mileage like topping up airtime on a prepaid mobile phone, make monthly payments online, access information about fines and tolls (where applicable), and enjoy a host of other user-friendly functionalities.

Key features of 'Smart Lease' include:

Customized Vehicle Selection: Customers can choose from a diverse range of vehicles, from low-end models to luxury cars, with the flexibility to lease for periods ranging from 3 months to 4 years.

Customers can choose from a diverse range of vehicles, from low-end models to luxury cars, with the flexibility to lease for periods ranging from 3 months to 4 years. Maintenance, Insurance, and Registration: 'Smart Lease' simplifies vehicle management by including maintenance, insurance, and registration in the lease price, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

'Smart Lease' simplifies vehicle management by including maintenance, insurance, and registration in the lease price, ensuring a hassle-free experience. No Deposit or Balloon Payment: Customers can drive away with their chosen vehicle without the need for bank approvals, deposits, or balloon payments.

Customers can drive away with their chosen vehicle without the need for bank approvals, deposits, or balloon payments. Easy Returns and Upgrades: At the end of the lease contract, customers can easily return the vehicle and opt for a brand-new model if they desire.

At the end of the lease contract, customers can easily return the vehicle and opt for a brand-new model if they desire. Regional Customization: The 'Smart Lease' website offers a customized experience based on the visitor's location, ensuring relevant information and support for each country.

Richard Sikkel, CEO of Massar Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are proud to introduce 'Smart Lease,' a product that aligns with our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. With 'Smart Lease,' we are putting control back into the hands of our customers, offering an unparalleled leasing experience that caters to their diverse needs."

Peter Retief, Commercial Director at Massar Solutions, added, "Our extensive experience in the corporate and government mobility sector has enabled us to develop 'Smart Lease' as a direct response to the changing demands of consumers in the Middle East. We are confident that this product will add significant value to our customers' lives."

The initial launch of 'Smart Lease' is planned for the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. Interested parties are invited to visit the 'Smart Lease' website at [smartlease.auto] to explore the platform and learn more about this exciting new offering.

About Massar Solutions:

For over 25 years, Massar Solutions has been a trusted leader in the corporate and government mobility sector in the Middle East, providing a wide range of mobility solutions, with a focus on vehicle leasing, rental, passenger transport, logistics, and automotive technologies. 'Smart Lease' is the company's latest innovation, aimed at simplifying personal mobility and empowering consumers to enjoy the benefits of hassle-free vehicle leasing.

www.massarsolutions.com (corporate website)

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jad Salman

Marketing Manager

Email: jad.salman@massarsolutions.ae