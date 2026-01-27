Dubai - As healthcare systems across the Middle East accelerate national strategies focused on innovation, workforce development, and the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence, Mass General Brigham, a global leader in healthcare and top hospital system in the U.S., will bring its award-winning MESH healthcare innovation course to WHX 2026 on February 10th in Dubai.

With 50 seats open for enrolment, the one-day educational program will bring clinicians, health executives, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors together to address a shared regional priority: how to translate clinical insight, research and AI-enabled innovation into scalable solutions that deliver real-world impact for health systems, patients and economies. Sessions will cover AI and digital health innovation in clinical settings, intellectual property and technology transfer, commercialization pathways, and the practical realities of building and pitching healthcare ventures.

Originally created within MESH Incubator at Mass General Brigham, the world’s first hospital-based healthcare innovation incubator, this immersive healthcare innovation curriculum is a cornerstone of Mass General Brigham’s research-driven innovation model. To date, the program has trained more than 3,000 clinicians, researchers and innovators globally, many of whom have gone on to launch new ventures, license technologies, and accelerate adoption of breakthrough solutions within complex healthcare systems.

Unlike traditional incubators, MESH is embedded directly within clinical practice and led by faculty who are themselves inventors, entrepreneurs and operators, ensuring innovation is grounded in patient care, regulatory reality and system readiness. Independent peer-reviewed studies validate the effectiveness of MESH model in boosting innovation capabilities in clinical settings, and the MESH Incubator has published more than 80 scientific papers on innovation, AI and healthcare operations.

“Turning innovation into impact requires more than ambition – it requires structure, discipline and a deep understanding of how healthcare systems function,” said Marc Succi, MD, Founder and Executive Director of the MESH Incubator at Mass General Brigham and Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School. “To that end, we’ve designed the MESH curriculum to translate innovation principles into practice within real clinical and operational environments.”

The WHX edition will be led by senior Mass General Brigham faculty and innovation leaders, including Chris Coburn, Chief Innovation Officer, Nallan Sriraman, Chief Technology Officer and Sherene Shenouda, Director, Business Development & Licensing. Drawing on backgrounds spanning entrepreneurship, clinical practice, research, licensing, and healthcare innovation, the faculty will lead a focused, one-day immersive program grounded in real-world application, guiding participants through how healthcare ideas are developed, tested, and scaled in practice.

For more than two decades, Mass General Brigham has collaborated with health systems and institutions in the Middle East and beyond, sharing best practices and experience drawn from an integrated, academic healthcare system to support healthcare innovation.

In parallel with the one-day Healthcare Innovation Acceleration Day at at the Connect Conference Center, Expo City Dubai, leaders from Mass General Brigham will also participate in broader discussions on the future of healthcare, contributing insights on workforce development, AI, and digital transformation.

For more information about the Healthcare Innovation Acceleration Day at WHX 2026 and to enroll, visit: https://meshdubai.meshincubator.org/

About Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, is an integrated academic healthcare system founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital. It connects the full spectrum of healthcare, from prestigious academic medical centers to local community hospitals and home care services. With five Harvard-affiliated teaching hospitals, Mass General Brigham physicians deliver research-infused subspecialized care to patients with complex medical needs from more than 120 countries. For over 25 years Mass General Brigham has also collaborated with organizations across 40 countries to help to raise local standards of care and improve the health of local communities. Whether addressing complex patient needs at Mass General Brigham hospitals or supporting in-country healthcare initiatives to achieve its healthcare vision, Mass General Brigham look forward to collaborating with partners around the globe.