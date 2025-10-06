A first-of-its-kind project with eclectic USPs including a grand waterfall five metre high and 30 metre wide, the largest and the very first in a residential project in Dubai, the development comprises 206 fully finished, designer apartments that have been completed and handed over

Plans to add over 1,200 units to Dubai’s residential stock in two years from projects in pipeline across key locations with four already launched and a fifth upcoming

DUBAI: The Dubai-based Mashriq Elite Real Estate Development today announced the successful handover of its project - Floareá Residence at Arjan - in Dubailand master community comprising 206 fully finished, designer apartments.

In a statement on the occasion of a handover experience ceremony, the developer said the Floareá Residence residential project was launched in September 2023 and the hand-over process was started in August 2025, marking a milestone in its commitment to build and deliver quality apartments to investors within the promised timelines.

Mashriq Elite, with an established legacy of project excellence and trust in Real Estate and Telecom sectors across global geographies, including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE, said the success of Floareá Residence will be followed by a slew of residential developments in the pipeline across Dubai’s key locations in the next three years.

Floareá Residence comes with many firsts including a first-of-its-kind grand waterfall of five metre height and 30 metre width, the largest and the very first in a residential project in Dubai, falling from an Infinity Pool on the first floor to the ground complemented by a walkway to enhance a leisurely lifestyle experience closer to nature.

“The year-on-year residential real estate growth registered in Dubai has consistently remained exponential with continuing upswing in demand, thanks to the emirate firmly positioned as a destination for diverse range of investors, including those looking for affordable luxury lifestyle. At Mashriq Elite, we are proud to be part of this growth story, contributing to the city-state’s success and reputation, and in turn supporting the overall growth of Dubai’s economic prosperity,” said Kamran Muhammad, CEO of Mashriq Elite Developments.

He said increasing rental yields and asset appreciation of up-to 12-15 percent overall, will continue to propel the growth of the market further. “Buoyed by the growth prospects, we have a healthy pipeline of new projects on our drawing board,” Kamran said.

Over 1, 200 more units to residential stock

With the demand for residential units surging in the wake of the continuing influx of investors from across the world, as well as from aspirational professional class of residents in Dubai, Mashriq Elite plans to bring over 1,200 units to the emirate’s residential stock in the next two years. “These projects are at various stages of planning and development stage across key locations,” Kamran said.

Mashriq Elite’s second project - Floarea Vista – will be in Discovery Gardens. The developer’s third and fourth projects – Floarea Grande and Floarea Skies – will come up in Arjan and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) respectively, while a fifth – Floarea Oasis – will be at the Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC). Upcoming projects also include Floarea Breeze at Dubai Islands as well as in Meydan District 11 and Dubai Production City (DPC) where land parcels have already have been strategically secured.

Sold out at off-plan stage

Floareá Residence, enveloped in aesthetic and architectural excellence, was completely sold out at the off-plan stage itself within 35 days of the launch and the land department registrations were completed in 60 days, in line with the trend of sustained interest in property asset classes in the pre-development stage itself. According to reports, 40,500 off-plan transactions were recorded in Dubai till May 2025 worth AED 90 billion, representing 38 per cent of the emirate’s total realty sales.

The nine-floor Floareá Residence has 91 studios ranging from 411 to 482 sq. ft, 97 one-beds from 824 to 1,276 sq. ft and 18 two-beds from 1,159 to 1,676 sq. ft.

The development which is an alchemical blend of functionality and allure comes with an array of unique amenities, including a bevy of wellness facilities that include, a green central park, splash pad, fully-equipped gym as well as separate steam and sauna for men and women, Infinity pool and kid’s pool, indoor & outdoor kids’ play area, to mention a few. A serene walkway besides the grand waterfall also complements the lifestyle appeal of the residential development.