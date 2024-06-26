DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, announced today that it has extended its relationship with Oracle Financial Services to support its growth globally. The bank announced the collaboration at a signing ceremony attended by Mohamed Abdel Razek, Group Head of Technology, Transformation & Information at Mashreq, and Vinayak Hampihallikar, Head of JAPAC & MEA Consulting, Oracle Financial Services.

The bank will replace its core systems with Oracle solutions to modernize, streamline, and enhance its operations in key international hubs, including Hong Kong, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Mashreq is also in the process of establishing digital banks in Pakistan and Oman to deliver leading-edge financial services. Oracle will provide the robust foundation needed for Mashreq to integrate new entities and services, streamline operations, and comply with the latest industry standards as it expands across diverse geographies.

“Our collaboration with Oracle aligns seamlessly with our vision of enabling innovative possibilities for our clients, colleagues and communities across our global footprint,” said Mohamed Abdel Razek, Group Head of Technology, Transformation & Information at Mashreq. “The further modernization of our operations across our network, and the establishment of digital banking services in key markets, underscore our commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer experience. Partnerships are a key focus area for us, being critical to deliver on our goals, and we are confident our collaboration with Oracle will further enhance our capabilities and performance.”

Oracle Financial Services’ modern integration platform and APIs will support Mashreq to scale, quickly develop and add new services to meet evolving market demands, and integrate with fintech partners to help foster innovation. With its core banking information residing in Oracle’s common data platform, Mashreq will also have the necessary infrastructure to support advanced analytics, compliance, and strategic decision-making.

“Extending our collaboration with Mashreq, which has spanned 14 years and five countries, is a testament to our innovation and commitment to help the bank deliver on its vision for superior customer satisfaction and global expansion goals,” said Vinayak Hampihallikar, Head of JAPAC & MEA Consulting, Oracle Financial Services. “Our pioneering technology and consulting expertise will play a crucial role in supporting Mashreq's expansion plans and helping to redefine the landscape of digital banking and operational excellence.”

Driving digital innovation to better serve customers

After a thorough competitive review, Mashreq awarded Oracle a global license expansion deal in June 2023 to deploy the latest version of the single-core banking platform for its retail and corporate businesses.

This includes the adoption of Oracle's transaction banking platform including digital transaction banking, payments, trade finance, liquidity management, and virtual account management. These solutions will enable Mashreq to serve its transaction banking customer base with enhanced digital experiences and clarity around working capital and liquidity. The bank can also benefit from the future-proof payments foundation and digitized trade finance capabilities Oracle provides.

Oracle’s credit management solutions have enabled Mashreq to further modernize the credit management landscape for its global corporate banking business including credit onboarding, credit limits, and collateral management capabilities. In addition to several Oracle Financial Services solutions, Mashreq has adopted Oracle Exadata Cloud at Customer (ExaCC), a pivotal move to support its database workloads.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is almost a half-century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks: Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

