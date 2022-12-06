Group of 22 graduates from ADGM Academy joined Mashreq this year

Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has received the Employer Choice Award from Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The prestigious accolade was presented at the ADGM Academy’s annual graduation ceremony during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2022.

The award is in recognition of Mashreq’s success in enrolling graduates from the ADGM Academy in its Bankers Program, a national development program designed to serve the government’s national agenda.

Part of Abu Dhabi Global Market, the ADGM Academy is working with global experts to build a portfolio of high-quality financial education. The Academy has been established to build expertise, financial education and literacy to power the region. A blend of training and on-the-job experience, the 6-month learning journey in the field of banking and finance equips UAE National fresh graduates with the necessary skillset to succeed in their careers.

Emiratization plays an integral role at Mashreq, earlier this year the bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADGM to hire a batch of UAE Nationals through the Bankers Program – a total of 22 fresh graduates have joined to date.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Office of Mashreq, said: “It is an honor to be recognized by the Abu Dhabi Global Market and to be a part of the successful ADGM Academy, which reflects our commitment to supporting nationalization programs around the region, and identifying top talents and creating world-class leaders. As a UAE-born challenger bank, we believe in creating a collaborative culture and investing in our people, ensuring that they are equipped with the knowledge and expertise, while fostering a workplace culture that engages and motivates them to rise every day, which is mission critical for our future growth. This will enable us to manage the upcoming demands of the business and deliver the best experience for our clients.”

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, COO of ADGM & Managing Director of ADGM Academy, said: "ADGM acknowledges the exceptional efforts of various stakeholders contributing to the development of the capital, Abu Dhabi and UAE We are pleased to award Mashreq Bank the ‘Employer Choice Award’ for its outstanding efforts to provide an ideal workplace to our graduates by imparting efficient training and upskilling them to achieve excellence in the financial sector. Our collaboration with public and private banks reinforces employment opportunities for Emiratis within the financial and banking sector through the enrolment of job seekers in The Banker program and enabling our partners across the UAE to later recruit them as part of their workforce. Through these strategic collaborations, ADGM Academy aims to reinforce public-private sector partnerships while ensuring a sustainable pipeline of Emiratis talents on-boarded into jobs within the banking ecosystem."

The ADGM Academy celebrated the achievements of more than 250 graduates across multiple programs including The Bankers, Pre-Audit Qualification, Nafis and the AMLCTF Programs.

