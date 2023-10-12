​​​​Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, has entered into a landmark partnership with Padelae, the UAE’s largest Padel facility. With 32 courts across four locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, Padelae serves as a hub for the UAE's rapidly growing Padel community. As the “Official Banking Partner of Padelae”, Mashreq will sponsor several of the facility's weekly tournaments, including crowd favourites such as 'King of Court,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 'Mixers.'

Muna Al Ghurair of Mashreq, said, "The remarkable rise of Padel as a widely embraced sport in the UAE parallels our own journey at Mashreq of providing seamless customer experiences. Padel’s ability to attract participants from all walks of life and age groups complements our philosophy of serving a diverse customer base. We are not merely entering a sponsorship agreement, we are committing to a long-term partnership with Padelae to cultivate community well-being, encourage active lifestyles, and foster social inclusion across the UAE.

Hussain Badri, Chief Padel Officer at Padelae, said, “The partnership with Mashreq perfectly reflects Padelae’s unwavering commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of business. At the heart of this partnership lies our mutual understanding that only through more inclusivity can we move people in profound ways.”

Mashreq will also act as the Title Sponsor for Padelae's Youth Open Day, under its NeoNext platform, and for the People of Determination Tournament, underlining the bank’s commitment to social responsibility and inclusivity. Cardholders of Mashreq will enjoy an exclusive 25% discount on court bookings at Padelae.

Padelae holds the unique distinction of being the largest Padel facility in the UAE, with the largest indoor courts in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Regularly hosting the UAEPA Rankings Tournament and collaborating with esteemed organizations like Fazaa and Esaad for CSR initiatives, Padelae has cemented its reputation as a premier Padel destination. The facility draws top talent across the UAE’s three major cities and maintains a high footfall for events.

Padel has witnessed exponential growth in the UAE, with over 650 courts as of Q4 2022, according to the latest data from the UAE Padel Association. The sport has gained immense popularity, becoming a go-to activity for people from all walks of life. The partnership between Mashreq and Padelae aims to capitalize on this trend, offering everyone from youth to seniors an avenue for healthy competition and social interaction.

