Dubai, UAE: Mashreq NEO PAY, one of the leading payment companies in the MENA region, has announced a partnership with UAE fintech start-up, Qlub that will enable a seamless bill payment experience for customers at hospitality venues around the country. The collaboration will enable customers to pay, split bills, add tips via NEO PAY terminals in a setup fully integrated with the restaurant’s Point of Sale, thereby providing convivence and flexibility to merchants and also enriching customer experience.

Mashreq NEO PAY is collaborating with Qlub, a payment solution provider that offers 360-degree hospitality payment solution options for F&B category merchants, in a partnership that will see the start-up’s offerings made available on NEO PAY terminals across major hospitality venues in the UAE. Qlub solution will speed up payments, boost merchant revenue and also enrich guest interactions.

Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEO PAY at Mashreq said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Qlub, which represents a significant leap forward in simplifying F&B payments across our hospitality merchants. With this partnership, we are not only enhancing our payment capabilities, but also setting new standards of seamless user experience and efficiency in hospitality solutions.”

John Mady, Cofounder and Managing Director at Qlub said: “We are excited to partner with NEO PAY to bring a novel and efficient way for customers to pay for the restaurant bills. From day 1, our mission at Qlub has been to make paying bills as easy and fast as possible, and our partnership with NEO PAY is an important step in that journey.”

Mashreq NEO PAY products and solutions support a wide range of industries, including hospitality, with a state-of-the-art technology platform, innovation capabilities and data insights that enable the provision of seamless, efficient and streamlined payment experiences for both merchants and customers.

About Mashreq:

Mashreq is almost a half-century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at: www.Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay

For media inquiries, please write to: media@mashreq.com

About Qlub:

Qlub is one of the fastest growing fintech ventures in the region, focusing on offering contactless payment and ordering solutions to the F&B and Hospitality sectors through a range of offerings and features. The company started in UAE and scaled rapidly to 10 countries across the Middle East and APAC, having raised significant funding from the some of the largest investors in the region and globally. Through Qlub's technology, restaurant and customers save significant time in paying their bills and drive a much enhanced guest experience, from casual restaurants to the most fine-dine venues.

Contact: John Mady: john@qlub.io; Areeba hasan: areeba.hasan@qlub.io