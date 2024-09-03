Bahrain: Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has announced the launch of Mashreq NEO CORP, an innovative digital banking platform designed to enhance the customer experience for corporate clients in the Kingdom of Bahrain and wider Gulf region.

Mashreq’s NEO CORP digital banking platform provides access to a range of cash management and trade services – including account services, payments, collections, import and export trade services, and guarantees – from an intuitive interface with easy navigation, digitizing the customer journey and increasing efficiency and convenience. Its ‘one-click’ design philosophy permits access to more than 80% of all functionality with just one click.

Real-time data and analytics enable businesses to make informed decisions quickly and accurately, while 24/7 availability means clients can access critical information and perform transactions anytime, anywhere. Advanced security features ensure all transactions are conducted safely and securely, protecting sensitive information.

Ahmed Dayyat, Country Head, Mashreq Bahrain said: “I am proud to launch Mashreq NEO CORP to our corporate banking customers in Bahrain, a new platform which represents our commitment to enabling innovative possibilities for our clients and reinforces our long-held presence in the country. By providing a truly customer-centric platform that delivers a faster, more efficient and user-friendly digital experience, whilst providing actionable insights through real-time information, Mashreq can enable businesses in Bahrain to streamline their banking operations and drive greater financial efficiency.”

Mashreq NEO CORP is built with a deep understanding of the unique needs of corporate clients and their increasing demand for efficient, fully digital services. The platform was developed utilizing the latest state-of-the-art, scalable native cloud microservices architecture with the ability to deliver banking services via web banking, mobile, host-to-host and next-generation application programming interfaces (APIs). Such APIs also provide direct connectivity to a business’s customer apps, e-commerce sites, supply chains and broader industry ecosystems.

Victor Penna, Global Head of Global Transaction Banking at Mashreq, said: “Our overarching goal is to be the region’s most progressive, inspirational challenger bank, and we do this by leveraging technology and innovation to deliver our ultimate aim of offering a superior client experience. Our industry alignment and expertise give us an edge in the corporate banking space, where platforms such as NEO CORP are not just standalone services; they are integral parts of a larger ecosystem that places customers at the heart of our operations. We are delighted to expand the reach of our NEO CORP offering, and to further drive digital transformation in the corporate banking landscape in Bahrain.”

Mashreq NEO CORP is set to be rolled out across other countries in the Gulf region in the coming months, underscoring the bank’s commitment to strengthening its regional presence with the strongest possible digital offering.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is almost a half-century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

