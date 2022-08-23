Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has appointed Muna Al Ghurair, as its new Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications. She brings over 20 years of experience in communications, marketing, sales and business development with an outstanding track record with leading payments and financial institutions in the region.

Commenting on her appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq, said: “Muna brings a wealth of insights, experience and industry expertise that will be instrumental in enhancing Mashreq’s reputation and reach during a time of unprecedented change for the world of banking. Her branding and marketing capabilities are essential tools as we enhance the development and delivery of the very best and most innovative multi-channel banking solutions. Muna’s appointment represents an important and very exciting - milestone in Mashreq’s journey.”

Muna Al Ghurair added: “I am delighted to be joining Mashreq at such an exciting time in its growth. Mashreq plays a critical role in the UAE’s banking ecosystem with an unparalleled client base and is well-positioned to accelerate the shift towards digital banking. I hope to draw inspiration from my prior experience to drive the organization’s marketing efforts and contribute to enhancing the way we engage with all our stakeholders and the communities we serve.”

Throughout her career, Muna has adopted a holistic approach to developing integrated financial product branding, public relations and marketing strategies internationally and across the MEA region. At previous organizations, she set up marketing as a standalone function, leading the creation of dedicated teams for PR and communications, branding and digital marketing and events.

Holding a diploma in marketing from the UAE Polytechnic University, Muna has proven expertise in brand building and leading stakeholder communication programs, especially during mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Mashreq she was the Group Chief Marketing Officer at Network International where she led the PR and communications strategy for Network’s IPO in 2019 on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) - the largest UK IPO at the time of listing.