Saudi Arabia – Italian luxury and performance brand Maserati celebrates 110 years of innovation, showcasing its storied past, present, and future across an array of activations during Monterey Car Week 2024. Amongst the highlights set to punctuate the busy week is the global unveil of an all-new MC20-derived super sports car at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, alongside the North American Debut of the freshly revealed MC20 Icona. The House of the Trident will also celebrate another important milestone, making its first customer delivery of the track-only racing ‘beast’, MCXtrema, at the famed Laguna Seca Circuit; the first time the model will ever be on the track in North America.

House of Maserati

Serving as the home base for Maserati’s activities throughout the week is the elegant House of Maserati, bringing a taste of ‘La Dolce Vita’ hospitality to all who visit. There, guests will discover for the first time the MC20 Tributo Modense, a one-of-one MC20 coupe created to pay homage to Modena, the city at the heart of Maserati, and to celebrate the festivities of Monterey Car Week.

Officially launching Maserati’s Classiche department in North America, House of Maserati will showcase an MC12 Special Edition to serve as a nod to the Trident’s rich racing heritage. Also gracing the displays at the house will be a diverse array of current models, including the all-electric Folgore range: GranTurismo Folgore, GranCabrio Folgore, and Grecale Folgore; as well as the GranCabrio Trofeo and MC20 Cielo. Exclusive private ‘open air’ test drives will also be offered to experience first-hand the unmatched power of GranCabrio Folgore, GranCabrio Trofeo, and MC20 Cielo.

Guests at the House of Maserati will stroll the property savouring fine wines from brand partner Marchesi Antinori, the Italian family who has been committed to winemaking for more than six centuries. Premium audio partner Sonus faber will offer the opportunity to discover their elevated sound performance throughout the residence, which has also been outfitted with a sleek furniture set-up by Giorgetti, an established brand which shares the core principle of timeless Italian luxury with Maserati, in collaboration with its local partner Robina Benson Design House.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

The festivities at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, will begin with the global unveil of an all-new super sports car derived from Maserati’s MC20 halo vehicle. Kept completely under wraps until the scheduled press conference taking place from 9:12-9:19am PST, Maserati Global Head of Marketing & Communications Giovanni Perosino, together with Maserati Global Head of Design Klaus Busse, will reveal the project for the first time, which stands as a testament to the state-of-the-art pure Maserati racing performance and unique “fun to drive” Italian dynamics the brand is famous for worldwide.

Making its North American debut, the MC20 Icona Special Series will be prominently displayed on the Maserati stand at The Quail. The production model is offered in a limited edition of 20 units globally and will feature a special livery and exclusive content inspired by the MC12 Stradale. Produced in Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale, exclusive details for the refined customization include the Maserati Fuoriserie logo in Bianco Audace on the side of the livery, in the lower panels near the rear wheels, with the Italian flag logo positioned on the door under the MC20 lettering.

Rounding out the Corse line-up on stage, MCXtrema, the track-only ‘beast’ first revealed at The Quail in 2023, also returns. The first customer unit to be produced, it demonstrates Maserati’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance, representing a mix of luxury, technology, and raw speed.

MCXtrema First Delivery at Laguna Seca

Saturday afternoon on August 17, MCXtrema will take center stage in dramatic fashion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. This occasion will mark the very first customer delivery of MCXtrema, and the first time its Nettuno race engine will be heard starting up and racing around the track in North America.

To reinforce the gravitas of this moment, Maserati Chief test driver Andrea Bertolini, will be on hand to conduct a walk-around and driver brief with MCXtrema’s new owner. The two will enjoy track time together, where Bertolini will demonstrate firsthand the high-power V6 3.0-L twin turbo engine before handing over the keys for the first time.

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Concept Lawn

The House of the Trident caps off the weekend with a return to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 18, where the future classic all-new super sports car globally revealed at The Quail will be showcased on the Concept Lawn. Its dramatic design language, reduced weight, and maximum performance output create a distinct offering for the brand to display for the collectors and connoisseurs in attendance.

Maserati’s dynamic 110-year history is further displayed as a featured class in the Concours with Maserati Head of Design Klaus Busse serving as an Honorary Judge for the event’s iconic ‘Best in Show.’

