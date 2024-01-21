Modena – Maserati kicks off 2024 by announcing the creation of the new Overseas Region, expected to give the Italian luxury manufacturer’s markets a new business configuration.

Hamdy Elshantoury is appointed as the new head of the region, starting from 1st January 2024.

With this latest addition, Maserati’s new market organization now consists of five regions, namely: US & Canada (North America), Europe, China, Japan & Korea, and the newly created Overseas.

With the new Overseas Region, Maserati is reshaping the borders of its worldwide organization. It is redistributing some of markets that were previously part of the former regions and has merged them into a completely new one, with a relevant marketing team ready to act as a gateway for partners and the dealer network in everyday activities and initiatives.

Alongside with the new head of the Overseas Region, Hamdy Elshantoury – who is also maintaining ad interim responsibility for MEA – Wong Yi Mui Wallace has been appointed responsible for SEAP & India markets and Marco Spadaro has taken responsibility for the East Europe and Latin American markets.

The decision to add the new Overseas Region was made as a result of Maserati’s commitment to serving every market, with the intention of implementing focus, growth, and expanding relationships with the relevant players; the aim is to seize every opportunity and meet the differing requirements of the various business structures.

The region head and the regional functions will be based in Italy, at Maserati’s headquarters in Modena, to deeply connect the new Overseas Region leadership team with central management and make the support to markets and decision-making process faster and more effective. Conversely, the market management team will remain in the region with close contacts to their countries.

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO: “We are pleased to begin the year with the announcement of a new global region and the appointment of Hamdy Elshantoury as its head. Maserati operates in more than 70 markets around the world and the creation of a fifth region confirms the intention to give our business an even more precise and specific configuration at a global level, to better cover and respond to individual market requirements, and to give each area the attention it requires to improve its development and efficiency.”

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognizable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally. The ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante – the first SUV made by Maserati, and the Grecale, the all-new “everyday exceptional” SUV, all models characterised by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – available for Ghibli, Grecale and Levante – V6 petrol and V8 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident Brand, now completed with the Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first full-electric SUV. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The new GranTurismo is available with both the high-performance V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand’s history to adopt this solution. By 2025, all Maserati models will also be available in a full-electric version, and the entire Maserati range will run on electricity alone by 2030.

For further information:

MASERATI

Davide Kluzer – Product Communication Responsible, Maserati – davide.kluzer@maserati.com

Matt Rindone – Interim Chief Communications Officer, Maserati– matthew.rindone@maserati.com