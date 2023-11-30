Abu Dhabi – The Masdar Green REIT, the first REIT in the region to invest solely in sustainable real estate, has received the ADGM Green Fund Designation from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) under its new Sustainable Finance Regulatory Framework, further affirming its leadership in advancing green real estate investment.

Masdar Green REIT, established in the ADGM in 2020, is managed by Masdar Capital Management Limited and regulated by the FSRA. Its portfolio now includes 10 green buildings located in Masdar City, all of which have achieved either LEED Gold or Platinum certifications. The buildings fall within the office, residential, and R&D sectors. The USD 767 million portfolio has grown significantly since its inception, facilitated by a USD 200 million green loan from First Abu Dhabi Bank.

“The Masdar Green REIT is an outstanding case study on the economic opportunity of green real estate, and we are delighted to be the first in the ADGM to achieve the formal ADGM Green Fund Designation,” said His Excellency Abdulla Balalaa, the chairman of Masdar City and the Masdar Green REIT. “All of our assets are generating sustainable returns, showing the demand for green real estate in the region, and helping to accelerate the UAE’s journey to net-zero. We are already appealing to more capital markets, and this new ADGM Green Fund designation adds to our credibility—a significant milestone for us in the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and ahead of COP28.”

“As the host of COP28, the UAE unwaveringly maintains its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions,” said Salem Mohammed Al Darei, the CEO of ADGM Authority. “At ADGM, we take pride in our pivotal role in advancing this environmental agenda through innovative initiatives, notably our Sustainable Finance Regulatory Framework. We congratulate Masdar Green REIT for being the first recipient of the newly established ADGM Green Fund designation under this framework and commend it on its commitment to sustainability. This accomplishment underscores the critical role real estate plays in accelerating the net-zero agenda throughout the UAE and amplifies the nation’s strategic value to the global climate action agenda.”



Prior to obtaining ADGM Green Fund Designation, Masdar Capital Management Limited, the Fund Manager of the Masdar Green REIT, worked closely with the ADGM and its regulator, the FSRA, through the consultation phase in 2022.

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a “green-print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 1,000 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city’s rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42 Healthcare, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech startup accelerator program powered by both Masdar City and BP.

Masdar City hosts a growing residential community and two generations of autonomous vehicles. Masdar Capital Management Limited established the Masdar Green REIT, a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in sustainable real estate assets, with a primary focus in Masdar City. Currently the Masdar Green REIT’s portfolio is valued at USD 767 million.