Dubai, UAE – Mascotte Health, a tech-enabled veterinary practice operator, proudly announces its emergence from stealth as it successfully completed its pilot program, carried out in collaboration with select veterinary practices. The company also announces the completion of its oversubscribed $1.2M pre-seed funding round, led by Nuwa Capital, with participation from angel investors from Uber, Turo, and Airbnb.

Mascotte Health currently offers veterinary clinics tech-enabled support infrastructure solutions, including virtual triage and customer experience. The company employs licensed and registered veterinary nurses and technicians who undergo thorough training and are strategically paired with partner clinics.

Mascotte Health presents a capital-efficient solution for overloaded teams, allowing veterinary practices to increase revenue and delegate essential operational tasks without having to overload existing staff or hire new employees. The expertise of Mascotte's virtual nurses, including but not limited to tasks such as handling client communication, contributes to an enhanced care experience and improved outcomes.

These outcomes encompass a decrease in no-shows, an increase in new appointments, a reduction in consultation time per client, an increase in prescription compliance, and a decrease in phone traffic.

"Our mission at Mascotte is to empower veterinary heroes to focus on their true passion—practicing medicine and delivering the best possible medical treatment," stated Bora Hamamcioglu, Founder and CEO of Mascotte Health. "As their trusted operating partner, we are dedicated to building a full-stack veterinary support infrastructure that not only improves and optimizes day-to-day operations but also addresses the immense stress faced by clinical staff. With the industry's significant employee shortage and the ever-increasing number of pets, we recognize the need to enhance health outcomes for all stakeholders involved", he added.

Khaled Talhouni, Managing Partner at Nuwa Capital, expressed confidence in the future of veterinary care and highlighted the impressive scalability of Mascotte Health both domestically and internationally. "Our investment in Mascotte reflects our belief in the team's ability to excel in the veterinary care space. They have strategically differentiated themselves with a customer-centric approach, a steadfast focus on solid unit economics, and undeniable value for all stakeholders, including veterinary professionals and pet parents," said Talhouni.

Mascotte Health plans to expand its tech-enabled services for partner practices and also launch a consumer-facing app, offering 24/7 connected care to pet parents in the coming months. These initiatives reflect the company's dedication to improving veterinary services while enhancing the overall care experience for pet owners.

About Mascotte:

Pairing its innovative platform and virtual veterinary services with a team of dedicated professionals, Mascotte Health revolutionizes the veterinary industry by seamlessly integrating personal (human) veterinarians with cutting-edge technology. Our platform enables veterinary practices to collaborate effortlessly with their dedicated Mascotte vets, streamlining crucial tasks such as triaging cases, booking appointments, offering connected care to pet owners, and more.

About Nuwa Capital:

Nuwa Capital is an early-stage Venture Capital Fund with a model around key partnerships with corporate investors and a network scheme designed to drive strategic and operational support to its portfolio companies. The fund is led by Khaled Talhouni, Sarah Abu Risheh, Stephanie Nour Prince and Nitin Reen.