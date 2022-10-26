Abu Dhabi: ‘Masaood Village Facilities Management’, a division of Al Masaood Group that provides cost effective accommodation and catering solutions, has been recertified for ISO 22000:2018 and rewarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, highlighting its commitment to maintaining the highest performance standards in its operations, including food safety and service excellence. These certificates were rewarded by TUV apex, a globally recognised company which facilitates testing, inspection, and certification in various sectors.

‘Masood Village Facilities Management’ was recertified for ISO 22000:2018 after fulfilling all stipulated criteria of Food Safety Management System while it received ISO 9001:2015 certification for efficient camps and labour accommodation management.

Richard Foulds, Chief Executive Officer, Masaood Group Property, said: “Masaood Village Facilities Management is dedicated to safeguarding the health, safety, and welfare of its employees and tenants at its camps and labour accommodations. The renewal of ISO 22000:2018 and receiving ISO 9001:2015 certifications show our commitment to service excellence as well as highlight our continuous efforts to enhance our performance across operations, particularly food safety and hygiene. Our vision is to be the accommodation provider of choice in the cities where we operate. This vision is supported by our core values of integrity, teamwork, trust, respect, and passion for excellence.”

ISO 22000:2018, which was first awarded to ‘Masaood Village Facilities Management’ back in 2019 by Green International Quality Assessment and Certification, and reissued by TUV apex in 2022, is not only a food management system but also includes the Hazard Analysis of Critical Control Points (HACCP). The standard maps out how an organisation can demonstrate its ability to control safety hazards to ensure that food is safe.

ISO 9001:2015 aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the efficient use of the system, which includes procedures for system improvement, and the guarantee of adherence to customers and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The ‘Masaood Village Facilities Management’ has always demonstrated its dedication to Health, Safety, Environment, & Quality (HSEQ) policies through strong operational strategies and demanding criteria. By taking precautions to avoid work-related accidents or dangerous situations, the company works to promote community safety and to guarantee a safe and healthy working and living environment. Reusing, recycling, and decreasing waste and materials are just a few of the strategies that ‘Masaood Village Facilities Management’ is employing as part of its HSEQ CSR initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint and decrease the environmental effect of its operations.

‘Masaood Village Facilities Management provides in-house catering services while upholding stringent safety and sanitary standards, for which it was recognised by ADAFSA in 2015 and 2020 and the Abu Dhabi Police in 2021 with Appreciation Awards. These awards and recognitions underscore MVFM’s commitment to applying stringent criteria for hygiene and quality in the services it provides to its tenants.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, MTU, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for the strategic sectors – oil & gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It also caters to various retail sectors, including automotive and accessories. Recently, Al Masaood has launched SHAMS+, the UAE’s first locally manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels.

Al Masaood manages First Stop and Autoserv retail outlets within ADNOC stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, offering a wide range of car pitstop services. It also owns and manages almost 40 prominent properties around the capital ranging from showrooms to offices, as well as a network of aftersales and certified pre-owned vehicles centres across the UAE.

Selected as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for two years in a row, the Group employs over 3,000 employees from 54 nations. With an active Emiratisation agenda and training programmes for both vocational and on-the-job skill advancement for Emiratis. The Group has an extensive CSR agenda in Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s sporting initiatives run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

For more information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group

Email : media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

Marwa Kaabour

Group Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

Email: marwa_kaabour@masaood.com