Dubai, UAE: Marriott Marquis Dubai has now opened its doors within Jewel of the Creek, the landmark development situated at the heart of Dubai’s cultural crossroads and business epicentre. The newest addition to the iconic destination offers Marriott Hotel’s warm hospitality, modern design and enriching experiences, and is situated at the cultural crossroads and business epicentre of the city within the renowned Dubai Creek area.

Marriott Marquis Dubai features four towers, each inspired by the graceful waves and fluidity of water that mirror its iconic location on the waterfront, boasting sweeping views of the Dubai sklyline. The five-star property features 434 modern rooms and suites that have been thoughtfully crafted to provide guests with a retreat amidst the vibrant cityscape of Dubai. Complementing the hotel rooms and suites, are serviced apartments spread across three towers attached to the hotel building. Taking into consideration the residents’ vibrant lifestyle, the 156 apartments combine sophisticated design with modern convenience to create a welcoming urban oasis. From expansive living areas to fully equipped kitchens, floor-to-ceiling-windows and private balconies, each serviced apartment offers residents comfort and style amid impressive futuristic architecture.

Marriott Marquis Dubai features three restaurants, each with their unique culinary offering. The Copperhead offers an upscale gastro-pub where guests can savour hearty pub grub and craft brews, Bella Bocca, a chic Italian restaurant, serves comforting classics and gastronomic delights, and Creek Kitchen for international all-day dining, with multiple live cooking stations and a fusion of flavours inspired by cuisines from every corner of the world. All the venues open up to a terrace by the promenade, perfect for a wonderful alfresco dining experience.

Each residential tower offers first-class facilities for leisure seekers, including a sun-soaked pool overlooking the Dubai Creek and city skyline and a gym with state-of-the-art equipment. For a relaxing stay, an elegant spa with seven treatment rooms, Turkish and Moroccan Hammams, steam rooms, and saunas are also accessible to all guests. Those visiting for business can make use of the conference floor featuring meeting rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows for ample natural daylight and options of spacious outdoor terraces for breaks or elegant soirees.

Elite Marriott Bonvoy Members and guests staying in the Executive Room category and above, can further enjoy the M Club, offering an elevated experience including 24/7 concierge service, access to a carefully crafted breakfast buffet, as well as complimentary light snacks and hors d’oeuvres available throughout the day and exclusive lounge access to retreat and recharge.

With its picturesque promenade and marina, the property offers an ideal setting to relax and experience Dubai’s waterfront charm, making it the next sunset-spotting destination. Visitors will also be in prime place to embark on a Yacht Creek Cruise experience, immersing themselves in the creek’s breathtaking skyline while cruising along the iconic Dubai waterway. The hotel also provides travellers ease of access to the city’s cultural landmarks, economic centres, golf courses, shopping & entertainment destinations and the Dubai International Airport.

Building upon the inaugural success of Dubai Development’s ‘Jewel of the Creek’, Marriott Marquis Dubai is the second property within the Creekside complex. The hotel is owned by West F5 Investments LLC and managed by Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa.

"We are delighted to open Marriott Marquis Dubai in Jewel of the Creek, a concept set to become the new cultural, social, and business hub of Dubai," said Marriott Marquis Dubai General Manager, Deepak Manocha. “We are more than excited to welcome guests to the property, where they can enjoy a prime location, with impeccable views, comfortable living and a range of impressive amenities and services.”

To celebrate its opening, Marriott Marquis Dubai extends an exclusive offering for guests to experience Marriott Hotels’s promise of ‘Wonderful Hospitality. Always.’ Guests who book a hotel room or suite by 31st May 2024 will earn 5,000 Bonvoy bonus points per stay.

