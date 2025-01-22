MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA – Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced it has signed an agreement with Al Qimmah Hospitality Company and Amwaj Real Estate Company, both subsidiaries of BinDawood Trading, to open a 2,179-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in the Holy City of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Anticipated to open in 2026, the Courtyard by Marriott Makkah Al Naseem would become the brand’s largest hotel in the world, providing exceptional hospitality, modern comfort and unparalleled convenience for visitors and pilgrims alike.

Dr. Abdul Razzaq BinDawood, Chairman of Al Qimmah commented, “The signing of the agreement reflects the the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 framework which aims to position the country as a global hub for religious and cultural tourism and continues to promote cultured real estate development. We are constructing high-quality towers within the Al Naseem District, as part of our ongoing commitment to serve guests and travelers to the Holy Mosque. This will be one of our largest developments to date and continuation of our strategic collaboration with Marriott International.”

“We are pleased to build on our relationship with Al Qimmah Hospitality and BinDawood Trading with this landmark agreement to open the world’s largest Courtyard by Marriott in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International. “This agreement underscores Marriott International’s commitment to supporting the growth of the Kingdom’s tourism sector and reinforces the continued demand we are seeing for our portfolio of brands in the Holy City of Makkah.”

The Courtyard by Marriott brand has the largest global footprint among Marriott’s portfolio of over 30 brands, focusing on thoughtful, sophisticated design elements and amenities, providing travelers with an elevated experience to relax and recharge.

Courtyard by Marriott Makkah Al Naseem is anticipated to comprise 2,179 thoughtfully designed guestrooms spread across seven inter-connecting towers. The hotel is slated to include a restaurant with capacity to accommodate more than 1,800 guests, a lobby lounge and The Market - brand’s signature Grab n’ Go market. Design plans include the brand’s timeless, classic style with inviting spaces and service that is above and beyond expectations.

The signing of the Courtyard by Marriott Al Naseem supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 framework, which aims to position the country as a global hub for religious and cultural tourism. As part of its plans, the Kingdom plans to host 30 million religious tourists by 2030.

