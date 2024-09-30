Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Three Marriott group hotels were recently awarded Gold certifications, from the internationally-renowned Green Globe certification (GGC) programme, for their commitment to eco-friendly operational practices.

The Delta Hotel by Marriott Jumeriah Beach and the Four Points by Sheraton properties in Bur Dubai and on Sheikh Zayed Road, achieved Gold status after rigorous and extensive, independent audits, carried out by Green Globe’s preferred partner in the Middle East, Dubai-headquartered sustainability consultancy Farnek.

“During the audit process and assessment, all three hotels complied with and in some cases even surpassed more than 380 rigorous sustainability indicators, achieving ratings of 93% and above.

“This clearly underscores their commitment to the environment and of course to the UAE’s net zero 2050 strategy,” said Muna Al Nahdi, Head of Sustainability & Consultancy, Farnek.

The Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road and Bur Dubai, which have both been certified by Green Globe over the past five years, achieved their first Gold rating this year, through a raft of eco-friendly projects.

These included food recycling and waste management initiatives, automated air conditioning cleaning systems and retrofitting solar water heaters, amongst other sustainability initiatives.

The Delta Hotel by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach, also received a Gold rating, through innovative programmes such as supplying staff with reusable laundry bags made from old guest linen. The hotel has also installed lighting motion sensors in all back-of-house areas and has carried out retrofits on fresh air handling units to achieve improved energy performance and a reduction in carbon emissions.

“Achieving Green Globe‘s Gold certification clearly illustrates our determination to reduce our impact on the environment. Each and every member of staff has contributed to this award and it is gratifying to have our efforts formally recognised by an independent auditor.

“This will undoubtedly assure our guests that we are unequivocally supporting responsible tourism,” said Karolina Paliszewska, Cluster Property General Manager, Delta Hotels by Marriott,

Having signed its original partnership agreement with Green Globe in 2009, Farnek has certified well over 100 hotels and leisure facilities in 38 cities across the MENA region. This has enabled members to save in excess of 180 million kWh of energy, worth over $20 million, and more than two million cubic metres of water, valued at approximately $5 million.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

For information, please log on to www.greenglobe.com

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 9,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services to across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

For more information, please log on to www.farnek.com

