Abu Dhabi – Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International, has announced a partnership with Etihad Arena, becoming the Official Hotel Partner of the Arena. Through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, members will have the chance to experience unrivalled access to world-class musical, sporting and entertainment events at Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue.

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa, commented, “Our partnership with Etihad Arena reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing Marriott Bonvoy members closer to the region’s most extraordinary moments. We’re thrilled to offer exclusive access to iconic, once-in-a-lifetime experiences —creating unforgettable memories for our members in the UAE and beyond.”

Situated on the iconic Yas Bay Waterfront, Etihad Arena is the region’s largest indoor multipurpose venue, hosting a dynamic calendar of concerts, sporting events, theatrical productions, and global showcases. The arena is a premier destination for entertainment in the region with a capacity of up to 18,000 and a strong sustainability profile.

Marcus Osborne, General Manager of Etihad Arena said, "The partnership with Marriott Bonvoy elevates the way audiences experience Etihad Arena. By pairing our world-class calendar of live events with Marriott’s renowned hospitality and global member network, we are creating new opportunities for fans to enjoy unforgettable moments and for Abu Dhabi to welcome even more international visitors."

Marriott Bonvoy members can start bidding their points on the most anticipated events at the Etihad Arena as of this month and gain access to the Marriott Bonvoy Loge offering prime views along with complimentary food and beverage offerings. Select Moments also include hotel stays, offering members a seamless and elevated experience from check-in to show time.

The partnership kicked off with a Moment to watch exciting basketball action at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ on October 2 & 4, featuring a stay at W Abu Dhabi and UFC’s much anticipated championship event ‘UFC 321’, featuring Aspinall vs. Gane on October 25.

Upcoming Moments experiences at the Etihad Arena include an unforgettable performance by Enrique Iglesias Live on November 1 featuring a stay at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, and an extraordinary night witnessing Symphony of Stars: The Soulful Experience with Atif Aslam and Sami Yusuf on November 7.

For a full list of Marriott Bonvoy Moments at the Etihad Arena, or to start bidding, visit Marriott Bonvoy’s Collection of Events at Etihad Arena.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression. Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.