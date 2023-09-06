DOHA: Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme and marketplace, is giving meeting and event planners the chance to win One Million Marriott Bonvoy points with the launch of its ‘One Million Reasons to Meet’ Sweepstakes in Qatar. Running until November 17 2023, customers in Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and India can enter the sweepstakes by placing a qualifying group or event booking in one of Marriott’s participating hotels in Qatar.

Using Marriott Bonvoy points, members can gain VIP access to concerts, culinary and wellness experiences, premier sporting events and more all over the globe. Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on experiences through auctions using the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

“Qatar is an ideal destination for meetings and events, and we are fortunate to have an incredible portfolio of properties with the service and facilities to meet the needs and requirements of all types of events,” said Safak Guvenc, Area Vice President – Gulf, Levant and Turkey & Managing Director - All Inclusive, EMEA, Marriott International. “Meeting and event professionals are extremely important to our business and as a way of thanking our loyal customers for their ongoing support, we are excited to give them the opportunity to win One Million Marriott Bonvoy Points when they book their next event with us."

To participate in the sweepstakes, customers must place an enquiry directly with a participating hotel following which they will receive a unique code to enroll in the ‘One Million Reasons to Meet’ Sweepstakes. Customers will receive one entry for every booking placed at a participating Marriott Bonvoy property. In order to qualify for the entry, participants are required to be a Marriott Bonvoy member and an event booker residing in Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia or India. The winner of the sweepstake will be announced on December 18, 2023.

Participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels in the ‘One Million Reasons to Meet’ Sweepstakes include: Agora, Doha, Autograph Collection, Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Doha, Al Samriya, Doha, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels City Center Doha, Element City Center Doha, JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, Le Meridien City Center, Doha, Le Royal Meridien Doha, Marriott Executive Apartments City Center Doha, Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Hotel, Qabila Westbay Hotel, Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, The St. Regis Doha, The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar, The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa and W Doha.

Today, Marriott Bonvoy gives members access to over 8,000 hotels, resorts, home rentals and incredible experiences across the globe. The winner of the ‘One Million Reasons to Meet’ Sweepstakes can revel in the joy of redeeming their Marriott Bonvoy points across the extraordinary portfolio of 31 hotel brands and unlock a variety of incredible experiences such as:

Enjoy a relaxing, luxurious stay at the newly opened The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar or spend up to two weeks with loved ones at Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Points can take Members on an extended couple’s luxury weekend away to the Maldives, staying at one of Marriott Bonvoy’s participating hotels. The experience can also include flights by converting Marriott Bonvoy point to miles with Qatar Airways or over 35 other airlines partners.

Discover Marriott Bonvoy Moments and redeem your points on an unforgettable experience such as a private cooking masterclass with a Michelin Star Chef, a meet & greet with your favourite sports star or celebrity, or VIP access to sports and music events.

For foodies, Marriott Bonvoy points can be redeemed on extraordinary dining experiences in the UAE and Qatar.

For more information on the ‘One Million Reasons to Meet’ Sweepstakes, visit www.onemillionreasonstomeet.com.

For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll as a member for free, visit here.

