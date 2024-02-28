Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Marriott Bonvoy is taking fans to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour when it lights up select cities across Europe and North America in 2024. Inspired by the singular experience Taylor Swift created and the countless fans who have travelled the world to see her, Marriott Bonvoy will make it possible for fans to witness Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in select cities through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

“Fueled by a deep desire to experience her shows live, Taylor Swift fans have traveled near and far to be a part of this once-in-a lifetime experience, and now, Marriott Bonvoy is helping fans make their passion a reality,” says Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. “People today are craving community and connection through shared experiences. We designed Marriott Bonvoy to give members access to people, places and passions they love, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be extending this unforgettable experience to new and existing members around the world.”

Fans can also take advantage of Marriott Bonvoy Moments packages featuring two concert tickets, a two-night hotel stay at a Marriott Bonvoy portfolio property, dinner at one of Marriott Bonvoy’s premier restaurants, a spa treatment, transportation to and from the venue, and more. Moments packages for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will go live starting March 13 at 12:00pm UTC at moments.marriottbonvoy.com. Marriott Bonvoy Moments offers members access to extraordinary experiences all over the globe by using their points earned from travel and everyday activities to redeem exclusive access to in-demand concerts, the world’s best restaurants, and premier sporting events across the globe from motorsports to professional football.

With over 8,800 hotels and 30 brands, and access to over 10,000 destinations worldwide, Marriott Bonvoy hotels are a great home away from home for fans traveling to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. As the Tour descends on select cities where Marriott Bonvoy is a Touring Sponsor, certain hotels will celebrate the Tour with pop-up on property happenings, including friendship bracelet making stations, to prepare for the big night.

Those interested in this once-in-an-era opportunity should join Marriott Bonvoy today and get ready for the chance to see Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Full details, including Moments terms and conditions, and open and close dates, are available at marriottbonvoy.com/TSTheErasTour.

Media Contact

Jessica Kelly, Senior Communications Manager, HAVAS Red

Jessica.Kelly@redhavasme.com