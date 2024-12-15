Marquee Developments celebrated the launch of Shababeek, its first real estate project in the Egyptian market in one of the best vital areas in the Fifth Settlement, as part of its strategic plan to be present with a number of innovative and very distinctive projects in the Egyptian market, enhancing the strength and performance of its founders who have more than 40 years of experience in the field of real estate development and investment in Egypt and a number of Arab and European countries, in the presence of a number of public figures, businessmen, prominent real estate developers, and success partners from major real estate marketing companies to announce all the details of the project.



Eng. Hazem Salama, Chairman of the company, pointed out in his opening speech that the “Shababeek” project is a fully serviced residential project built on an area of 15 acres with approximate investments exceeding 6 billion pounds.



It is distinguished by a unique architectural planning and design that provides its residents with the necessary services and luxury that make it one of the most wonderful residential projects in the Fifth Settlement area, stressing the company’s keenness to choose success partners from the largest houses of expertise and architectural and executive engineering consulting companies operating in Egypt and the Middle East to ensure the project is implemented according to the highest international standards of modern and sustainable construction, stressing that the Shababeek project is the first project of Marquee Developments and within a group of innovative and different urban projects that the company seeks to launch during the coming period as an essential part of its expansion plan in the Egyptian market, which will be announced during 2025. Salama pointed out that although Marquee is considered one of the new companies in the Egyptian market, it relies on the integration of the long experiences of its founders who have a long record of achievements and successes in the field of real estate development in Egypt through the implementation of multiple urban projects in Nasr City, Heliopolis, Hurghada and other vital cities and areas in Egypt, in addition to the implementation of a number of projects in some Arab and European countries, explaining that Marquee was established with Egyptian-European investments with the aim of building a new generation of urban communities by working to select investment opportunities in the best promising areas and working to deepen the concept of urbanization and development and presenting sustainable projects that constitute a milestone in the Egyptian market that meet the different needs of customers and provide a model to be emulated in the Egyptian market as part of the company's basic goals and vision to reach leadership in the coming few years.



For his part, Mohamed Amer, CEO of the company, confirmed that "Marquee" is a new company that was recently launched, but it is considered a long-standing and pioneering company in the field of real estate development due to the experience of its founders for more than forty years dating back to 1980, to merge these experiences into one entity that aims to build urban communities with global expertise on the land of Egypt, adopting an integrated vision and plan to implement a number of innovative and different urban projects that pulsate with luxury and sophistication and suit its clients and meet the needs of all family members in one place. Amer pointed out that the "Shababeek" project is the first of the company's projects in a series of projects that will be announced soon, and the name of the project was chosen to reflect the concept of life within it, explaining that each of us has a dream that we aspire to achieve and see from our perspective to reach a stage of true happiness, as it is the place where nature and architecture meet seamlessly, providing residents with a new perspective on life through a window from which we look to see our own world, noting that the "Shababeek" project is a unique project as attention was paid to the smallest details within it, starting with choosing its very distinctive location, as the project is located in the Fifth Settlement on the Northern Ninety, specifically in the North House area, which is an extension of the Beit Al Watan area, and the project is distinguished by its strategic location near most of the main axes, roads and services, in addition to enjoying huge areas of green spaces, natural landscapes, artificial lakes and various services that occupy 82% of the total area of the project as a whole, which makes it an ideal place to provide a real quality of life, pointing out the design in a modern architectural style with a building area not exceeding 18% of the total area of the project with various residential spaces, as well as The design took into account the creation of innovative service spaces that fulfill each category's desires and diverse needs, such as an area designated for children, a nursery, places designated for practicing yoga, places for cycling, sports paths for walking, swimming pools, picturesque views, green spaces and artificial lakes, which gives the project a sense of sophistication and happiness. He explained that the company was also keen, before launching the project, to choose successful partners to follow up on the design, implementation and development work with major consulting and engineering offices to ensure the project is implemented in accordance with all design and sustainability conditions. MTA Engineering Consulting was contracted as a consultant and architectural designer for the project, Moharram Bakhoum Group as an engineering consultant for implementation work, and OKO PLAN, a leader in designing and implementing landscape works, to ensure the project is implemented in accordance with the highest standards of quality and sustainability. He explained that the company offers very special offers and facilities on the occasion of the launch of the project for a limited period.

