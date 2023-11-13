Set to revolutionize wellness monitoring with ‘Veyetals’ while empowering employee well-being with ‘Well@Work’ application

Employers face $16 Billion annual loss due to health-related issues; encouraging behavioral shifts, Well@Work motivates employees, empowering them to attain their individual well-being objectives.

Early diabetes detection, remote patient monitoring, and other transformative solutions are part of MarkiTech's global product offering

Dubai, UAE- MarkiTech, a globally renowned leader in advanced digital health and wellness solutions, is making a significant impact in the Middle East with the launch of two innovative wellness applications: Veyetals and Well@Work.

MarkiTech's global product portfolio features a variety of transformative digital solutions, including early diabetes detection, remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and fall detection for seniors, among others.

Veyetals, a pioneering next-generation monitoring application, offers a seamless and non-intrusive wellness monitoring system. In collaboration with a valued partner based in Dubai, MarkiTech also introduced Well@Work, designed to address the growing need for employee well-being support, this comprehensive health and wellness companion empowers individuals to take control of their physical and mental well-being.

Veyetals leverages the capabilities of smartphone, tablet, and desktop cameras to provide contactless vital sign measurement 24/7, 365 days a year. Users can monitor a wide range of vital signs, including heart rate, heart rate variability, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, blood pressure, glucose, and stress levels, all within just 30 seconds. This innovative technology represents a radical shift in healthcare by utilizing both face detection and finger scanning, driven by state-of-the-art AI, Machine Learning, and computer vision technology, ensuring exceptional precision within the range of 90-95%.

Veyetals empowers users to access vital sign monitoring without the need for expensive medical devices or wearables, making healthcare more accessible than ever before.

Users can effortlessly track their vital sign history, view weekly and monthly charts, and seamlessly share this data with caregivers and healthcare providers, fostering greater collaboration and informed decision-making. Veyetals also seamlessly integrates into existing platforms through SDK and API, enabling healthcare providers to capture vital signs during telemedicine sessions and receive real-time alerts when readings deviate from the expected range.

Employers are losing approximately $16 billion in revenue annually due to absenteeism related to health issues. Companies that provide support to employees in managing their life experiences witness a notable 20% surge in the number of employees reporting improved physical and mental well-being. Supported by rigorous academic research and crafted with the aim of encouraging behavioral shifts, Well@Work serves as a platform that educates, involves, and motivates employees, empowering them to attain their individual well-being objectives.

Through personalized goal setting, in-depth assessments, and valuable insights, Well@Work offers a user-friendly platform to enhance productivity, improve overall well-being, and identify potential health risks. Users can set personalized health goals, track their progress through daily pulse checks, and receive an index score that measures their holistic health. Well@Work provides assessments in categories such as productivity potential, well-being, and health risk, granting users invaluable feedback and insights. The platform also offers educational content, session management, and notification features to support users on their health journeys, enabling them to unlock their full potential and lead healthier, happier lives.

Mubashir Khan, Regional Director GCC at MarkiTech.AE, emphasized the company's vision: "We stand at the intersection of technology and healthcare, with a vision to empower individuals and transform the way healthcare is delivered. Our journey at MarkiTech has been a decade in the making, and today, we proudly introduce our pioneering digital health solutions to the UAE and GCC markets. We are driven by a deep commitment to improving well-being and enhancing healthcare efficiency. Together, with our partners and clients, we are ushering in a new era of healthcare, one that is more personalized, more accessible, and more innovative than ever before."

MarkiTech, a pioneer in healthcare technology, is committed to spearheading advanced solutions by harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and 5G. With a decade of expertise in Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and AI techniques, the company has dedicated itself to advancing individual well-being and healthcare efficiency. MarkiTech's dedication to innovation is underscored by its diverse brand portfolio presence in American and Canadian markets, each contributing to the transformation of healthcare delivery.

SenSights.AI: A digital health intelligence platform tailored for caregivers and healthcare organizations, offering remote patient monitoring solutions.

SenSightsCare: A remote monitoring solution specifically designed for seniors, with a primary focus on fall detection without the need for wearable devices.

Safe2Work: An early infection detection solution that supports healthcare workers and caregivers in navigating workplaces safely, particularly during health crises like COVID-19.

YourDoctors.Online: A global telemedicine platform providing round-the-clock access to physicians and boasting a substantial user base.

Signia.app: A developer's portal for healthcare and ICT enterprises that encourages innovation through hackathons and data feeds.

Carefall.app: A healthcare application that utilizes accelerometer data for fall detection, reducing alert fatigue associated with fall detection devices.

DiabetesPredict: An AI-powered app for early diabetes detection, contributing to disease prevention.

Hey Abby: An AI-based chatbot offering immediate assistance to users, with a particular focus on seniors and patients.

VitalsOnline: Enhancing telemedicine through real-time vital sign monitoring.

CliniScripts: Utilizing AI to generate comprehensive clinical notes from patient conversations in a user-friendly format.

MarkiTech's unwavering commitment to innovation and revolutionizing healthcare continues, making the GCC market the latest beneficiary of their cutting-edge solutions.

To know more, please visit: https://markitech.ae/

-Ends-

About MarkiTech

MarkiTech boasts a decade-long history of pioneering digital health solutions. With a dedicated team of over 50 skilled professionals, including software engineers, data scientists, IoT engineers, and healthcare advisors, the company is well-equipped to provide innovative solutions that positively impact patient care, wellness, and healthcare efficiency. The management team collectively possesses over 100 years of experience in building custom AI applications and cloud implementations for both Fortune 500 enterprises and startups.

For more information about MarkiTech and its revolutionary digital health and wellness solutions, please visit https://markitech.ae/