Kuwait — Showcasing its sustained excellence and innovation in the financial sector, Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” has been honoured with seven prestigious awards within the first nine months of 2024 from EMEA Finance, MEED, Euromoney, and Global Finance. These accolades are testament to Markaz’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional financial services and innovative solutions to its clients throughout the Middle East. The winners are selected based on a set of criteria used by the industry experts, including the company’s performance, number and size of deals, efforts to address market conditions, innovation, and market reputation.

Reflecting on these achievements, Markaz’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ali Khalil, expressed his pride in the firm’s ongoing success. “Marking 50 years of leadership in the industry, these awards reflect our strategic commitment to innovation and excellence. Our teams consistently develop forward-thinking investment solutions that are not only tailored to meet our clients’ needs but are also designed to harness emerging market trends and opportunities. This recognition reaffirms our role as a trusted partner in driving sustainable, long-term growth for our clients. At Markaz, our vision of being ‘Your partner in wealth creation’ is at the core of everything we do, and these honours reflect the trust and confidence our clients place in us.”

Earlier this year, Markaz was recognized at the EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards, where it was presented the “Best Asset Manager Award” and the “Best Local Investment Bank Award” for 2023. These accolades were presented during a high-profile ceremony and demonstrated Markaz’s outstanding performance and leadership in the asset management and investment banking sectors. The awards highlight the firm’s strategic vision and ability to deliver flagship investment solutions, reinforcing its position as a key player in the region’s financial landscape and cementing its position as a trusted industry leader.

Markaz’s success continued with the MENA Banking Excellence Awards (MEED)., where the firm was celebrated for its “Excellence in Real Estate Investment” and “Excellence in Investment Advisory”. These recognitions reflect the dedication and superior expertise and in-depth knowledge of Markaz’s teams, allowing them to provide clients with top-tier advisory services in investment management.

Further enhancing its reputation for innovation, Markaz was awarded the “Best for Digital Solutions” by Euromoney. This accolade acknowledges the firm’s commitment to leveraging technology to drive financial innovation, and integrating digital tools into its operations, ensuring its clients benefit from the most efficient financial services. Markaz was awarded with another prestigious recognition from Euromoney for “The Most Innovative Securities House in Kuwait”. This award is a testament to Markaz’s continued legacy of excellence in the financial and investment sectors.

Moreover, Markaz’s pioneering investment product, the GCC Momentum Fund, earned the firm the “Best Momentum Fund Innovation” award from Global Finance. As the first momentum fund of its kind in Kuwait and the GCC, this recognition is a significant milestone, celebrating the success of the fund in its inaugural year, which also received recognition as part of “Top Financial Innovations” in Global Finance magazine, further highlighting its impact on the investment landscape.

Markaz will continue its relentless efforts to gain the trust of finance and investment experts in the region, confirming its keenness to fulfill clients’ goals.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.21 billion (USD 3.94 billion) as of 31 December 2023. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation by creating new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com