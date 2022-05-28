Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” has announced that it recently organized a masterclass for its executive and senior management leaders as part of the company’s efforts to drive further growth and expansion building on the success of its well-established brand. Held as its half-yearly Executive and Management Learning Event, the masterclass was titled “Strategic Marketing for Niche Services” and was delivered by renowned branding and marketing expert, Fergus Wallace.

Markaz is implementing strategies recently refreshed with its Board of Directors, and the stimulating masterclass was designed to expand the toolbox Markaz leaders and managers will have at their disposal to achieve these goals. Mr. Wallace explored how the highly successful Markaz brand can be leveraged to feed and inform an overall strategy that resonates with clients and stakeholders, ensuring their expectations even more closely drive business goals.

Peter Kelly, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Markaz commented: “Over nearly five decades, Markaz has grown into a well-established business and our commitment to excellence has earned us a good reputation. As we are well known in our markets and networks and our service offerings are trusted and sought after, we recognize that this invaluable brand holds tremendous potential to accelerate Markaz’s journey of success. The masterclass reflects our strong desire to enable Markaz to stimulate its planned growth through specialized strategic marketing and add measurable value to our existing strength in communicating our brand, while also exploring where greater impact with our clients and partners can help steer, inform and accelerate our business strategy.”

During his insightful and engaging masterclass, Mr. Wallace delved deep into the centricity of marketing communication and branding within strategic management processes and the key role of marketing methodologies in achieving and exceeding strategic goals with a focus on integrated marketing communications strategies. He also explored how to harness the power of the brand and leverage it to reveal hidden strengths and values of an organization.

Mr. Wallace is Managing Director and owner of Brandstorm, an international corporate communications agency. Since graduating with honors in 1987 at Dublin City University in International Marketing and Languages, Mr. Wallace has developed a profound knowledge of sales and marketing in various sectors, having managed senior roles in multinational corporations such as Ericsson, Diageo, Pernod Ricard and in private companies. He develops and delivers advanced management training and university courses in mass communications theory, integrated marketing communications, strategic marketing, sales, branding and general management at the European School of Economics, SAA Business School, and the University of Turin.

About Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz"

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.04 billion as of 31 December 2021. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through developing new concepts resulting in the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), Idikhar (the first money market fund in Kuwait), MREF (the first real estate investment fund) and Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established and managed by Markaz. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.

