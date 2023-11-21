Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” was named “Kuwait’s best wealth manager” at the 2023 WealthBriefing MENA Awards. The award for “Best Private Bank or Wealth Manager in Kuwait” was presented to Mr. Mohammad Alsumaie, Manager – Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, on behalf of the Company at a gala dinner in Dubai on November 16th. This achievement is a testament to the organization's enduring commitment to innovative client-centric solutions, its excellence in clients’ servicing, and its status as a partner in wealth creation.

The event brought together leading members of the MENA region's wealth management community to recognize excellence in the field across a number of key sectors, emphasizing regional banking, country-based banking, investment management, private client services, and technology. Each of the categories honored are highly contested and are subject to a rigorous process before the ultimate winner is selected by the judges. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing MENA awards so prized amongst winners.

Commenting on the significance of the win for the Company, Mr. Abdullatif Al-Nusif, Managing Director – Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz said: “We at Markaz are honored to receive the “Best Private Bank or Wealth Manager in Kuwait” award for the second consecutive year. This award affirms the dedication and expertise of our wealth management team at Markaz, where we provide extensively researched, customized, and innovative solutions to each of our clients’ unique challenges. On behalf of everyone at Markaz, I would like to thank the organizers for providing a regional platform that recognizes and celebrates wealth management excellence. Its presence throughout the years has surely motivated members of the industry, including our organization, to pursue ever-greater opportunities in today’s dynamic financial landscape.”

Markaz's distinction represents just one of more than 70 accolades garnered across its decades of activity in the financial sector. Throughout its wide-ranging wealth management solutions that cover both conventional and Islamic portfolio advisory services across diverse asset classes and structured products, Markaz distinguishes itself from other leading institutions through its team’s collaborative spirit and unwavering commitment to a client-centric approach.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.16 billion as of 30 September 2023 (USD 3.75 billion). Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

