Kuwait – As the global real estate landscape continues to evolve, Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” proudly reaffirms its prominent position as a leader in the international real estate sector. The company has executed over 95 projects worth over USD 2.3 billion since the beginning of its real estate activity spanning various markets and property types in the US and Europe. Markaz continues to demonstrate excellence in delivering value to investors through a blend of expertise, strategic partnerships, and innovative approaches.

“Our five-decade legacy positions Markaz as a trusted advisor, leveraging our global network to identify and capitalize on value-accretive opportunities,” said Sami Shabshab, President of Mar-Gulf Management Inc., the international real estate arm of Markaz. “We maintain a dynamic investment strategy, constantly evaluating market trends to identify the sectors with the most compelling opportunities. We remain fundamentally optimistic on the long-term prospects of the logistics sector, even amidst a more challenging macroeconomic backdrop”.

Shabshab elaborated: “The ongoing growth of e-commerce, coupled with the strategic realignment of global supply chains and the resulting surge in warehousing needs, presents a compelling investment opportunity. This confluence of trends creates a 'tripartite demand structure', characterized by robust and sustained demand, outpacing a relatively constrained supply, a dynamic that is likely to persist for the foreseeable future.”

Recognizing the evolving lending environment, Markaz is strategically expanding its focus on structured debt solutions. By providing tailored financing solutions, Markaz unlocks value in complex situations, creating attractive investment opportunities previously inaccessible to traditional lenders. This approach complements Markaz’s existing capabilities in acquisitions, development, and asset management, offering a comprehensive suite of real estate investment strategies.

Markaz is committed to further strengthening its network of strategic partners. These partnerships amplify expertise, unlock access to new deal flow, and enhance Markaz’s ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Building on its successful track record, Markaz seeks to collaborate with best-in-class developers, investors, financial institutions, and government entities. Leveraging these valuable relationships, the company has gained access to prime opportunities and forged alliances that drive growth and innovation in the industry.

Over the past 12 months, the company has executed strategic real estate exits, generating positive returns for its investors amid a backdrop of global economic volatility. “Our meticulous planning, diligent execution, and unwavering focus on value maximization have resulted in solid internal rates of return (IRR) on these transactions,” said Sami Shabshab. “We are proud of our ability to strategically time exits to optimize returns for our clients, as demonstrated by our recent successful exits from key industrial assets, generating a total exit value of USD 235.5 million.”

Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Managing Director of Wealth Management & Business Development at Markaz stated: “Markaz sets itself apart with a relentless focus on client relationships and value creation. Our deep-rooted expertise in the US and European markets, bolstered by strategic alliances, allows us to navigate market fluctuations effectively and consistently deliver solid returns. The wealth management team collaborates closely with the international real estate team to identify lucrative opportunities that align with clients’ goals, thereby optimizing their investment portfolios, driven by innovative investment solutions honed over fifty years. This synergy underscores Markaz's commitment to crafting tailored solutions that effectively meet client needs.”

Markaz has been active in the US real estate market since launching its first syndicated transaction there in 1977. Since 1988, Markaz has been conducting its real estate transactions through Mar-Gulf, its international real estate arm. Over these highly-active thirty-six years, Markaz has been involved in the ownership and development of real estate properties across industrial, storage, retail, residential, and office segments.

Looking ahead, Markaz remains committed to leveraging its strong network of partners and the expertise of its team to drive sustained results and innovation in the international real estate market. With a focus on collaboration, creativity, and client-centricity, Markaz is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities, and shape the future of global real estate.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.30 billion (USD 4.24 billion) as of 31 March 2024. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

