Kuwait – Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” concluded its participation as main sponsor for Kuwait Commute’s Public Transportation Card Design competition, organized in collaboration with Kuwait’s Universities. The competition witnessed the participation of university students and fresh graduates specialized in design, from different universities and institutions from across Kuwait, with the aim of promoting innovative solutions for Kuwait's transportation challenges, aligning with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Markaz’s support for this competition aims to reduce traffic congestion, promote the use of public transportation, and contribute to a more sustainable and efficient urban environment, all while aligning with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

Commenting on Markaz’s support for the initiative, Abdullatif Al-Nusif, Managing Director of Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, said: "We are proud to support Kuwait Commute as it endeavours to enhance the public transportation system in Kuwait and encourage the use of transportation alternatives, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion and explore better solutions for the environment."

Al-Nusif added: “We were keen at Markaz to be the main sponsor of this competition, which is considered a step towards digitizing payment processes and encouraging the use of public transportation. We are also pleased to be part of an initiative that allows us to contribute to the development of youth’s creativity and innovative capabilities that lead to positive and influential changes to society. This is reflected through an innovative nationwide competition that has granted these students the opportunity to design unified public transportation cards.”

Jassim Al Awadhi, Founder of Kuwait Commute, underlined the pivotal role of Markaz's support, stating, "Markaz's support as the main sponsor has enabled the successful launch of the Public Transportation Card Design Series Competition. Kuwait Commute seeks to raise awareness on the importance of a public transportation system that is safe, efficient, environmentally friendly, and suitable to serve everyone. This objective is aligned with the framework of sustainability, as outlined by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing), 9 (Industry Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (responsible consumption and production), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). It also provides invaluable opportunities for youth to showcase their talents, hone their skills, and contribute to the development of public transportation, ultimately enhancing the quality of life in Kuwait. We appreciate the trust Markaz has placed in us and thank them for their unwavering support, and we hope this fruitful partnership brings value to all”.

Kuwait Commute shed light on the pressing need for more accessible transportation in the country, and the provision of feasible and executable solutions in this field. Under the Kuwait Commute initiative, one significant proposal is the introduction of a unified payment system. This solution promises a range of advantages, including increased cost-efficiency, convenience, and improved accessibility for commuters. Moreover, by integrating retail incentives, such as discounts or loyalty rewards, this initiative seeks to incentivize greater uptake of public transportation, making it a more appealing option for commuters.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.30 billion (USD 4.24 billion) as of 31 March 2024. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

