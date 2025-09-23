Dubai, UAE: Mark & Save, one of the fastest-growing value retail chains in the GCC, is going to open eight new hypermarkets across the GCC in next six months, while it celebrates 200 days success in one of its largest hypermarkets across GCC in Ajman Industrial Area.

The company has announced a weekend-long discount bonanza for shoppers who could extend their savings on their monthly purchases during this period. The 200 days celebration starts from 25th Sept to 28th Sept, 2025 at Mark & Save Industrial Area, Ajman. In this 200 days celebration they will have mega offers across categories and for the next 200 days they will select winner each day and provide Dh200 worth shopping vouchers absolutely free. The celebrations include free trolley every day during the promo period for lucky customers and free gifts on every purchase of Dh200 or above.

“Mark & Save continues to expand its presence in the UAE and GCC by combining value-driven pricing with an unmatched customer experience. With a clear focus on customer-centricity, Mark & Save has become the go-to destination for diverse communities looking for quality, variety and all products under one roof,” Debangshu Adhikari, Senior Vice President, Mark & Save, says.

“The success of Mark & Save lies in its ability to deliver both affordability and convenience while competitive pricing remains key factors, the true differentiators are the brand’s ability to re-create value by listening closely to its customers.

“By continuously adapting assortments based on consumer needs and preferences, Mark & Save ensures shoppers always find products that reflect their tastes, cultures and lifestyles. This agility has fueled the company’s rapid growth and helped it emerge as one of the fastest-growing retail brands in the GCC,” he adds.

At the heart of Mark & Save’s identity are its unique selling points that set it apart in the retail landscape: customer-centric organisation where every decision is guided by customer needs.

Mohammed Fasil, Head of Operations at Mark & Save, says, “It has a diverse market focus as it serves a wide range of nationalities with products tailored to cultural preferences. It has an assortment that reflects communities, ensuring ethnic or nationality-specific products are always available. It offers experiential shopping by turning everyday shopping into a celebration and an immersive journey.

“Currently, Mark & Save operates eight stores in the UAE and 19 across the GCC, with its 20th store opening soon in Ajman Al Thalla. The expansion drive continues with eight more stores opening in next six months also. Mark & Save has diversified its imports from countries like Poland, Turkey, Norway, UK, Spain, China, Bangladesh and Thailand to name a few.”

With over 3,000 employees and counting, Mark & Save is not only creating memorable shopping experiences but also generating career opportunities and fostering growth in the retail sector. Mark & Save displays and sells more than 200,000+ variety of products under one roof. Launched as a concept in 2022, Mark & Save value retail stores deliver quality products at affordable price, or simply ‘affordable luxury’.

Mark & Save is a part of Western International Group that currently operates one of the largest retail networks across the GCC.The name Mark represents a bench-mark for quality and savings while Save highlights its commitment to offer affordable prices that helps consumers to save every time they shop at Mark & Save.

Mark & Save is a leading large-format value retailer that operates in five countries, with branches located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman in UAE. It has successfully expanded to Riyadh, Al Ahsa and Khobar in KSA, Mabella, Barka and Al Khoud in Oman and Fahaheel, Abbasiya and Dajeej in Kuwait and has store in Qatar as well.

There is a long pipeline of new stores under construction or site finalisation across GCC. The company has planned to open 500 stores across the globe, including India, SEA, North America and Europe.

Organised retail sector in the UAE is growing in line with an increase in population as well as the change in consumer lifestyle. A Dubai Chambers report predicts UAE retail sales will grow 6.6 per cent annually, reaching US$70.5 billion by 2025. Within this, store-based retailing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 per cent, while online retail is forecast to grow at a faster rate of 14.8 per cent.

About Mark & Save

Mark & Save is a value retail chain launched by Western International Group in May 2022, to help value-seeking customers increase their saving every time they shop at Mark & Save. With 19 stores, it is one of the fastest-growing retail chains in the GCC.

As a family-oriented store concept, it caters to customers of all age groups with special focus on value seekers. It provides high-quality products at the best value. Mark & Save engages with local communities to foster strong connections and trust. Shopping at Mark & Save is a fun-filled, affordable and community-oriented experience with friendly, welcoming and helpful staff.

It stores extensive selection of more than 200,000+ variety of products across various categories. It hosts professional and friendly staff dedicated to providing excellent customer service and easy return policy. It attracts an increasing number of customers with the use of technology to enhance the shopping experience through digital processes and WeRewards loyalty programme, daily in-store promotions and events.

Web: https://www.markandsave.com/

About Western International

Western International Group is a multi-diversified business conglomerate with interests in retail, household appliances and electronics manufacturing, consumer goods, exports, imports, wholesale and hypermarket chains across the GCC.

Western International Group traces its origin in 1983, established as a single-store operation by Mr KP Basheer, in Bahrain.

Web: https://www.westerninternationalllc.com/

Press Contacts:

Pan Asian Media

Muhammad Yusuf

P.O. Box 39865, Dubai, UAE

m.yusuf@panasian1.com