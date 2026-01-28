Dubai, UAE: Mark & Save, one of the fastest-growing hyperstore chains in the GCC, inaugurated its 22nd hyperstore in Ajman, part of its ongoing expansion that will see the opening of seven new hyperstores across the GCC in next six months.

Established just a few years ago to meet a widening gap in the region’s value retail market, this is the 22nd hyperstore of Mark & Save in the GCC and 9th in the UAE.

Spanning more than 100,000 square feet, the new store offers an extensive retail space designed for customer comfort and convenience. The multi-storied hyperstore is located at Al Tallah area in Ajman.

It features a wide range of categories including fresh food, grocery, household essentials, electronics, hot food, bakery, fashion, and more. Designed as a one-stop destination, the store delivers a complete and enhanced shopping experience.

“Mark & Save continues to expand its footprint across the UAE and GCC by combining value-driven pricing with an unmatched customer experience – that is gaining popularity among a growing number of consumers. We are extremely pleased to see the growing consumer confidence in our value proposition that offers high quality products at a very affordable price – that increases customer savings,” Debangshu Adhikari, Senior Vice President, Mark & Save, says.

“The success of Mark & Save lies in its ability to deliver quality, affordability and convenience while competitive pricing remains key factors, the true differentiators are the brand’s ability to re-create value by listening closely to its customers.

“This way, Mark & Save defies the age-old adage that quality comes with a price, which is not the case at Mark & Save. Our business model shows that high quality products could be affordable.”

At the heart of Mark & Save’s identity are its unique selling points that set it apart in the retail landscape: customer-centric organisation where every decision is guided by customer needs.

Mohammed Fasil, Head of Operations at Mark & Save, says, “Opening 22 stores within just three years are a great achievement, especially in this age of cut-throat competition. This is a result of strong teamwork, great leadership within the organisation, meticulous planning and execution to perfection.”

“The expansion drive continues with seven more stores opening in next six months also. Mark & Save has diversified its imports from countries like Poland, Turkey, Norway, UK, Spain, China, Bangladesh and Thailand to name a few.”

With over 5,000 employees and counting, Mark & Save is not only creating memorable shopping experiences but also generating career opportunities and fostering growth in the retail sector. Mark & Save displays and sells more than 200,000+ variety of products under one roof. Launched as a concept in 2022, Mark & Save value retail stores deliver quality products at affordable price, or simply “affordable luxury‟.

Mark & Save is a part of Western International Group that currently operates one of the largest retail networks across the GCC. The name Mark represents a bench-mark for quality and savings while Save highlights its commitment to offer affordable prices that helps consumers to save every time they shop at Mark & Save.

Mark & Save is a leading large-format value retailer that operates stores in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

There is a long pipeline of new stores under construction or site finalisation across GCC. The company has planned to open 500 stores across the globe, including India, SEA, North America and Europe.

About Mark & Save

Mark & Save is a value retail chain launched by Western International Group in May 2022, to help value-seeking customers increase their saving every time they shop at Mark & Save. With 22 stores, it is one of the fastest-growing retail chains in the GCC.

As a family-oriented store concept, it caters to customers of all age groups with special focus on value seekers. It provides high-quality products at the best value. Mark & Save engages with local communities to foster strong connections and trust. Shopping at Mark & Save is a fun-filled, affordable and community-oriented experience with friendly, welcoming and helpful staff.

It stores extensive selection of more than 200,000+ variety of products across various categories. It hosts professional and friendly staff dedicated to providing excellent customer service and easy return policy. It attracts an increasing number of customers with the use of technology to enhance the shopping experience through digital processes and WeRewards loyalty programme, daily in-store promotions and events.

Web: https://www.markandsave.com/

About Western International Group

Western International Group is a multi-diversified business conglomerate with interests in retail, household appliances and electronics manufacturing, consumer goods, exports, imports, wholesale and hypermarket chains, etc across the GCC.

