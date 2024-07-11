Exclusive three-tower residential property with unique luxurious amenities

The branded residence further elevates the global appeal of Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the launch of La Mer by ELIE SAAB, the first ELIE SAAB branded residences at the premium destination. The iconic waterfront property with interiors designed by Elie Saab, will be developed by UAE based ARTE Developments at Al Marjan Island. The landmark property boasts a unique design that provides world-class amenities and unique views, reflective of the premium location and the signature ELIE SAAB style.

Constituting three towers connected by an intricate design with a dual lobby and multiple on-site facilities, the exclusive La Mer by ELIE SAAB at Al Marjan Island is bound to elevate the lifestyle of the neighbourhood.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “ELIE SAAB is a name associated with timeless elegance and a sophisticated range of services, qualities that have come to define the living space at Al Marjan Island. As such we are thrilled to welcome the luxurious residential property to Al Marjan Island. We look forward to further enhancing our exclusive range of offerings for discerning investors and residents who have marked out Ras Al Khaimah as a destination par excellence.”

Elie Saab Jr., Chief Executive Officer, ELIE SAAB, said: “We are delighted to announce our latest real estate project in Ras Al Khaimah, marking another milestone in our brand’s expansion. This development brings the distinctive ELIE SAAB lifestyle to a region undergoing dynamic growth, contributing to a vibrant and flourishing community.”

Lalit Goel, Managing Director, ARTE Developments, said: “Our guiding principles of excellence, quality and luxury living standards have been the key factor in this project partnership. We are proud to be associated with an iconic brand like ELIE SAAB for our new design-inspired real estate project on Al Marjan Island. La Mer by ELIE SAAB marks our debut in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and we look forward to developing more properties in the UAE market."

Fawaz Sous, CEO, OCTA Properties, said: “We are delighted to be the exclusive sales and marketing partner for ARTE Developments’ newest luxury beachfront project on Al Marjan Island. The exceptional La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences will become a landmark on the island, bringing elegance to the beach with its unique design. This collaboration reinforces our expertise in presenting world-renowned luxury brands in the real estate market.”

The launch of La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences in Ras Al Khaimah is part of Marjan’s strategy to attract well known and trusted names to Al Marjan Island, including branded residential developments to ensure high quality and reputable investments on the island. The exclusive sales and marketing of the residential towers will be handled by OCTA Properties, with design by renowned Dewan Architects & Engineers.

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the Emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About ARTE Developments

ARTE, is a prominent luxury property developer in the UAE, with a rapidly expanding portfolio, offering a range of world-class real estate solutions to clients and investors. From industry standard project planning to visionary designs with top tier architectural and design firms, ARTE specialises in a complete range of products, services and personalised solutions. Backed up by the track record of its leadership team, ARTE development is guided by the principles of transparency, commitment, quality and excellence as guiding principles across all the projects being planned and developed.

About ELIE SAAB

Founded by Elie Saab in 1982, in a war-torn Beirut, ELIE SAAB was the first Lebanese couture house to be recognized by Camera Nazionale della Moda in Rome (1997) and was among the first international members admitted to the prestigious Chambre Syndical (2003). Known for its exceptional savoir-faire and timeless appeal, ELIE SAAB is recognized as one of the most significant couture houses at the forefront of fashion, sought out by celebrities, royalty, and public figures alike. With ateliers in Paris, Milan, London and Lebanon, and over one hundred boutiques worldwide, the label continues to grow into one of the world’s leading luxury lifestyle brands, offering diversified lines, from ready-to-wear and bridal, to accessories, eyewear, children’s wear, watches and fragrances. ELIE SAAB recently established MAISON (2019), with signature furniture collections and exclusive interiors for global real-estate ventures.

