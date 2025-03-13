US owned marine autonomy specialist Janus Marine and Defense and its partner Nexus Remote Solutions are announcing plans to open the UAE’s first center for the testing, hiring and maintenance of unmanned vessels.

Named ‘The Quarterdeck’ the Remote Operations Center (ROC) will be based at the Addax Tower in Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi – and will be the first of its kind in the Gulf open to industry and small to medium sized companies. The Quarterdeck will enable startups and scale ups to innovate unmanned surface vessel (USVs) and unmanned underwater vessel (UUVs) technology for both the commercial offshore and defense sectors.

Janus Marine and Defense owner Jack Dougherty, a former US Navy seafarer with wide experience of naval and commercial marine autonomy, said the Quarterdeck will benefit from the UAE’s open policy towards USV operations in its territorial waters. He said the UAE offers some of the best conditions in the world for uncrewed vessel operations – being free from red tape and regulation seen elsewhere in the world.

“We’re very excited to announce plans for the Quarterdeck which will officially open in June,’ he said. “Currently the UAE has three ROCs spanning the offshore, commercial and defense markets yet all three are privately owned and closed to external contractors. As a result the Quarterdeck will ‘fill a gap in the market’ giving private companies access to the same technology and facilities found in private ROCs.

“We’re very lucky in the UAE that the Government here wants to be a leader in vessel safety by encouraging faster innovation of unmanned vessels. So as part of our services at the Quarterdeck we’ll also be offering an integrated platform for real time remote mission control, data analysis, and system maintenance.​”

John Woroniuk founder of UAE headquartered Nexus Remote Solutions added:

“We’re open to small to medium sized companies and surveyors who want to innovate USVs mainly in the offshore oil and gas industry but also naval sector,” he said. “The Quarterdeck is like an R & D center where you can hire hi-tech equipment and undertake vessel trials. And we can offer to operate manned or unmanned vessels for you. This enables companies to manage USV operations across the Gulf and beyond. It is important to underline that our team has designed, produced, and operated uncrewed vessels all over the world. We understand the markets, the players and the technology. The Quarterdeck brings all that expertise together under one roof.”

The Quarterdeck will feature soundproof pods with three individual operator consoles in each allowing for a multitude of pilot, technician and payload operators. ​