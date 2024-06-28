The label is owned by the Italian Fashion House Max Mara Fashion Group, whose other brands include Max Mara, Sportmax, Weekend Max Mara and Max & Co. This milestone marks a significant expansion for the brand, bringing its renowned Italian craftsmanship and elegant designs to fashion enthusiasts in the region.

Located in the Kingdom Centre Mall, one of the most luxurious and authentic shopping centers in the area, the new Marina Rinaldi store reflects the brand's aesthetic, creating an inviting atmosphere for shoppers to explore the latest trends in fashion. Its design and luxurious materials bid customers to be enveloped in a sense of comfort and style. White and gold accents weave through the interior architecture in various shades and tones.

The store promises a unique shopping experience that blends sophistication and timeless style with contemporary fashion.

Marina Rinaldi is synonymous with sophisticated and inclusive fashion, known for its commitment to providing high-quality, stylish options for all women since 1980. The brand's dedication to empowering women through fashion has resonated globally over the years, through several high-profile collaborations on collections and communications campaigns, including with A-list models Ashley Graham and Precious Lee.

Marina Rinaldi has also collaborated with a cross-section of leading fashion designers, including Roksanda, Marco De Vincenzo, Sara Battaglia and Fausto Puglisi, to create capsule collections that bring a strong, design-driven vision to the fashion-savvy consumer.

The expansive Riyadh boutique will showcase the brand's latest collections, including ready-to-wear apparel and the Spring Summer 2024 capsule collection by Mary Katrantzou. The collection offers a perfect mix of summer pieces, ranging from cotton daywear to semi-diaphanous cocktail dresses and timeless eveningwear, accessories, and footwear, catering to the diverse tastes of its clientele.

www.marinarinaldi.com