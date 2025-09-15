Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — MANSA, a global fintech innovator in cross-border payments, has been selected to join the latest cohort of Hub71, the UAE’s prestigious global tech ecosystem based in Abu Dhabi. The highly competitive intake of talent was chosen from over 2,000 global applications, welcoming 26 high-growth startups that have collectively raised over USD 223 million (AED 818 million) to date.

MANSA joins the blockchain and Web3 group, benefiting from the Hub71+ Digital Assets Ecosystem and Access Programme, accelerating its instant, stablecoin-powered liquidity solutions with the backing of Abu Dhabi’s global tech community. As part of Hub71, MANSA will gain access to customers, capital and a deep network of partners to help expand its real-time settlement capabilities for payment providers operating across emerging and mature markets.

“It is an honour to be selected for Hub71’s latest cohort and to build from Abu Dhabi, which has such a progressive view on the future of stablecoins,” said Mouloukou Sanoh, CEO and co-founder of MANSA. “The optimism here about its potential to shape the future of finance aligns with our vision and our ambitions. We have created a company focused on real-world utility, delivering instant, compliant liquidity for cross-border payments. With the support of Hub71, anything is possible. It is a privilege to join such a prestigious cohort and be given the chance to make our mark on the global stage.”

This year’s companies span 12 countries, with 74 percent headquartered outside the UAE, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness for internationally ambitious founders seeking capital, customers and growth. MANSA will be part of this illustrious pool of exciting talent, and will leverage the ecosystem to develop its socially impactful, international business.

Commenting on the cohort, Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: “The startups joining Cohort 17 reflect the ambition and calibre of founders we are welcoming into our community. Backed by strong funding and building technologies with broad market applications, they are pursuing growth globally. Their decision to build from Abu Dhabi highlights the strength of our ecosystem and its position as a global launchpad for innovation.”

Being part of Hub71 is another milestone for MANSA as the company continues to go from strength to strength. Since launching in August 2024, the company has gained traction through strategic partnerships with major payment companies across Africa, Asia, and South America, driving over $250 million in total transaction volume to date. Earlier this year, MANSA raised a $10 million funding round led by Tether to accelerate its mission to build a more connected, compliant, and liquid financial infrastructure for underbanked markets globally. The company is continuing to expand, forging alliances with cross-border payment providers and financial innovators to meet rising demand for real-time, stablecoin-powered liquidity.

Press Contact:

Georgia Hanias | Ecology Media

press@ecologymedia.co.uk

About MANSA:

MANSA is a global fintech revolutionising payments by providing instant liquidity solutions through stablecoins. MANSA enables payment providers to deliver faster, more efficient cross-border transactions, transforming how money moves across the globe. MANSA offers on-chain liquidity so payment providers have adequate funding to facilitate cross-border settlements for individuals and businesses.

Website | X (Formerly Twitter) | LinkedIn

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, based in the UAE capital and designed to help startups innovate, scale, and access a diverse network of partners and investors. Through programs, incentives, and its Hub71+ specialist ecosystems (including Digital Assets and AI), Hub71 connects founders with customers, capital, and market access from Abu Dhabi to the world.