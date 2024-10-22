● Reports recognize ManageEngine for Privileged Access Management and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)

Dubai, UAE: ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp. and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, announced that it has received multiple recognitions from industry analyst firms.



The recent recognitions include the company's positioning as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management for the second consecutive year. ManageEngine was evaluated alongside eight other PAM vendors for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.



In a new milestone, the company has also been acknowledged as a Market Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass 2024: Identity Governance and Administration Report. ManageEngine's IAM solutions, AD360 and Identity360, have been recognized for their strengths in identity life cycle management, risk identification, and remediation, including robust access governance through access certificate campaigns and strong support for various authenticators, including FIDO.



"We believe these recognitions highlight our strategic focus on delivering comprehensive, identity-centric security solutions that address the evolving needs of global enterprises," said Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president at ManageEngine. "We feel our platform's strength lies in its ability to unify advanced PAM, IGA, identity threat detection and response, and identity security posture management capabilities. This holistic approach enables organizations to build a resilient identity fabric that adapts to complex threat landscapes and stringent regulatory requirements."



Resolving the Identity Crisis

The evolving digital landscape has expanded the scope of identity management beyond traditional boundaries. With the proliferation of modern technologies and distributed work environments, organizations face the challenge of securing an increasingly complex identity ecosystem containing both human and non-human identities. Securing these has evolved from a mere technical requirement to the cornerstone of enterprise security. ManageEngine's platform addresses these complexities by providing a unified approach to managing all identities across the entire IT infrastructure.



"ManageEngine is actively focusing on converged identity platforms where all identities and access controls can be managed conveniently," said Thangaraj. "By eliminating identity silos, we ensure secure and efficient interactions of all user types within a connected ecosystem. In pursuit of our vision to help our customers complete their identity fabric, we enable our users to seamlessly integrate our platform with other applications, catering to diverse market needs while taking into account technological developments like emergent AI."

