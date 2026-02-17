Fabricated by Quality International Co ltd FZC, one of the leading Module Fabrication and Assembly yards in the UAE, the modules were loaded out in a monumental operation at Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi Ports’ flagship deepwater multi-purpose port. Achieving this milestone required seamless coordination with port operations, including adjustments to infrastructure to handle oversized cargo.



Every stage of the operation was thoroughly studied by Mammoet engineers to guarantee safe and efficient execution. The project also marked the largest outward shipment in Khalifa Port’s history.



The modules were moved from the fabrication yard at Khalifa Port South Quay to the adjacent quayside, covering approximately 2.5 kilometers, before being loaded out and shipped in four consignments.



Mammoet’s scope included weighing the modules using twelve 300t and eighteen 150t jack and load cells, applied in different configurations depending on each module’s size and weight. For transport and loadout, Mammoet deployed 120 axle lines of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMT) and four power pack units.



The heaviest and tallest unit – a Process Gas Cooling Module – weighed 2,464t and measured 38 meters long, 23 meters wide, and 32 meters high.



Through careful planning and close collaboration with all stakeholders, the operation was completed seamlessly. Mammoet’s team ensured these critical assets were handled with maximum safety, precision, and reliability, ready for integration into the new facility. This project further demonstrates Mammoet’s capability to manage every step of the journey, wherever in the world it needs to go.



“Having been part of the UAE’s industrial landscape for 50 years, Mammoet is proud to support this record-breaking operation,” said Michel Bunnik, Commercial Director, Mammoet Projects AMEA. “With modules fabricated here in the UAE and shipped through Khalifa Port, this project demonstrates the country’s strength as a global hub for energy and infrastructure. Our long-standing presence allows us to bring world-class expertise while working hand in hand with local partners to deliver safe and reliable solutions.”



